Jason Kelce’s shirtless celebration at the Chiefs vs. Bills game is the mood—and meme—of this week

This weekend the Buffalo Bills went head to head with the Taylor Swift Chiefs—I mean, the Kansas City Chiefs (I’ve got to write that down)—in a massive playoff game, and there was a whole host of fans in the stands to support their favorites on the road to the Superbowl, despite the freezing cold temperatures.
Still, no one was quite as pumped as Jason Kelce: brother of Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce and man of the people.
Jason—a center lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles, who played their last game of the season this past week—has been all over the news recently due to rumors surrounding his potential retirement after thirteen years in the sport.
Still, these rumors haven’t dampened his love of the game, or his love of supporting his family, as the football star was going all out to cheer on his little brother, losing his mind (and his shirt) in the process.
Jason was seen shirtless and pounding back beer (relatable) while cheering and dancing (again, relatable). At one point, he even jumped clean out of the VIP box he and the Kelce squad was viewing the game from down into the stands, where he was met with swarms of fans from the opposing team who were still wildly excited to see him (less relatable, I have bad knees).
As you can imagine, the sight quickly became a viral moment online thanks to the pure absurdity of it all:
Yes, you read that last tweet right—the man even carried a small fan from the OPPOSING team up to meet Taylor, because he’s clearly the best:
Still, the best reactions to the moment are probably from Jason’s family themselves, with his wife none too happy about him jumping from that height:
And he also shared a text quoting his daughter, whose reaction was, somehow, all of us: