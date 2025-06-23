“Sam’s club needs to get one of these”: Woman shows how she makes $23 at Costco in 5 minutes. All it takes is a bag of trash

A Costco customer showed off how she was able to get paid for bags of trash at one of the retailer’s locations. Milford, Connecticut-based TikToker Kerijoe (@_kerijoe) uploaded a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 1.7 million views.

Featured Video

In the video, she showcased the store’s recycling center, which includes self-service machines. She feeds the machine 230 used plastic bottles. The machine shoots out a voucher for $23.

Viewers expressed their desire to have similar opportunities in their own Costco stores. But getting cash for garbage isn’t a perk offered everywhere in the US.

How it works

As shown in Kerijoe’s video, there are various machines that take different recyclables. One machine reads, “Plastic.” Another says, “Plastic & Cans.”

Advertisement

The machines give shoppers 10 cents per entry. In Kerijoe’s video, a person accompanying Kerijoe feeds the machines the bottles, and it shoots out a voucher that they can then take in the store to redeem for cash.

Recycling trash for cash?

If seeing Kerijoe’s video is giving you the urge to hoard your own stashes of bottles and cans, there are a few things to consider. First, you have to ensure you live in a “Bottle Bill” state. These 10 specific territories will pay consumers a set amount for glass, plastic, and aluminum containers that they recycle.

Bottle Bill states are as follows:

Advertisement

California

Connecticut

Hawaii

Iowa

Maine

Massachusetts

Michigan

New York

Oregon

Vermont

Each region comes with its own separate payouts and rulings for cash recycling programs. In the Golden State, folks get a nickel for any container under 24 ounces. Ones that can hold 24 ounces and more receive 10 cents per can or bottle.

Connecticut recently moved to a standardized 10 cents per recycled bottle flat fee across the board. So if you purchase pallets of Kirkland bottled water, this can reduce your grocery bill costs. Oregon and Michigan have similar setups—a dime for every time you recycle. In Hawaii, it’s a nickel for each recycled container. The same goes for Iowa, Massachusetts, and New York. Maine and Vermont give folks 15 cents for every wine and liquor bottle they recycle. All others will net you 5 cents.

Advertisement

Viewers hoped for more locations like this in the comments section of the clip. “They should put these in all Costcos. It would be a win for the environment and a win for consumers,” one said.

Another said, “What!???! My California Costco is whack!”

“I would be rich here in Tx cause we consume 1 pak every 2/3 days,” a third said.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Costco via email and Kerijoe via TikTok comment for further information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.