Marjorie Taylor Greene claims ‘Oppenheimer’-level operation underway to inject RNA into pork, turn Americans into lab rats

A well-known conspiracy concerning vaccines being injected into pork was spotlighted by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In a Thursday post on Truth Social, Greene claimed that the U.S. Department of Agriculture “has been allowing self-replicating RNA and DNA to be injected into the American pork supply” and that it’s all part of a larger “genetic project.”

“The federal government should not be playing God,” Greene posted. “The American people are not lab rats!”

Alongside her message, Greene also shared a video of Dr. Peter McCullough discussing the “genetic project” and claiming that DNA and RNA vaccines have been injected into pork since for the last six years.

McCollough is “one of the best-known faces of COVID-19 misinformation” according to McGill University’s Office for Science and Society, and was the Vice Chair of Internal Medicine at Baylor University until the hospital cut ties with McCollough and got a restraining order against him.

“We can only pray during the cooking and curing process that the genetic material is destroyed,” McCollough says the video of supposed vaccines inside pork. “There’s been several examples of where they have been able to get genetic material through watermelon juice and other types of things into the human system.”

He goes on to say that the situation regarding vaccines and porks is “almost like Oppenheimer.”

Many of Greene’s Truth Social followers were enthusiastic about her post—one even said that “the American people will be on a march to Washington to physically remove anyone who defies the will of the people,” and that if “your fucking with the food my family eats, you better FUCKING RUN!!”

Claims and conspiracy theories regarding pork being injected with mRNA vaccines have circulated before—some as recently as April 2023—and have been debunked.

Farm Journal’s Pork Business, an outlet that covers the pork industry, received a statement from the USDA stating that “there is no requirement or mandate that producers vaccinate their livestock for any disease.” They also reported that there aren’t any food safety risks from vaccinated animals.