“That’s a bait and switch”: Couple walks into new apartment. Then they realize the balcony is missing

A couple captured their reaction to learning they didn’t get the apartment balcony they’d specifically requested. The internet is calling this an apartment bait and switch.

TikTok user @cuckoobananasss posted a video about the situation on June 16. The video shows a couple opening the door to their first apartment rental. At first, everything seemed fine. The woman holding the key up to the camera looked excited.

That is, of course, until she and her significant other walked in. “Watch me try not to lose my [expletive] after we didn’t get the balcony we applied for,” the on-screen text reads.

In the comments section, plenty of viewers offered their takes on the matter. Many said the couple should refuse to move in until they get the unit they want.

“And straight back to the office,” wrote one user.

“Don’t move in,” wrote a second user. “Tell them they made a mistake and they need to correct it immediately.”

“That’s a bait and switch,” said a third user. “Go to the office and demand the correct apartment or you’ll get a lawyer.”

In her own comment, the TikToker clarified, “Y’all. I toured the apartment with the balcony and they said they would send me that application so obviously I thought I was getting the balcony.”

Someone else said this is a good reminder to be specific when speaking to apartment leasing agents. “Always ask to tour the EXACT unit they are planning to rent to you,” they wrote. “Not a model.”

What’s a bait and switch?

A traditional “bait and switch” tactic involves a real estate agent luring in potential renters by listing a ridiculously low rate and then later switching them over to a more expensive one. You can generally tell if a listing is a bait and switch if the rent is lower than the market in that area, the apartment is in near-perfect condition, and the apartment is bigger than what the price would normally get you on the market.

In this case, this seems more like an error on the part of the apartment leasing agent. Leasing agents often work long hours for meager pay, which means they might not always be at the top of their game for every interaction. It’s worth double-checking and making sure everything they’re telling you is in writing.

The Daily Dot reached out to @cuckoobananasss via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.

