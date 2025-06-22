“That’s illegal”: Woman looks up her parents’ neighborhood on Apple Maps. Then she spots a mystery business

Many drivers rely on satellite navigation apps like Google Maps or Apple Maps to get them to their destination. A 2024 study by UnitedTires found that 93% of drivers would describe themselves as “dependent” on their GPS.

While drivers depend on these apps to get them from point A to point B, that doesn’t mean that the apps always do the best job at depicting the world as it really is. For example, most modern mapping apps are still prone to errors that can make driving directions a headache, and occasionally, maps will send drivers to places where they are technically unable to enter.

If one is simply searching for a location or business, they can also encounter problems. Some scammers have been known to create fake business locations for real businesses on popular mapping apps, replacing the company’s legitimate contact information with their own in order to scam customers.

Although the potential for issues like these can be frightening for users, sometimes, mapping incidents can just make you laugh, as recently noted in a video from TikTok user Maggie (@not_swaggie_maggie).

What did this woman see on Apple Maps?

In her video, Maggie says that she was looking at her parents’ neighborhood on Apple Maps when she discovered something strange.

“In the neighborhood, in one of the houses, there was a business, and it was called, like, ‘The Organ Place,’” Maggie recalls. “And I was like, ‘Who in my parents’ neighborhood is selling organs?’”

Immediately, Maggie began to suspect that something sinister was afoot.

“That’s illegal, to sell, like, intestines and hearts and brains,” she states. “Like, doctors have to do that. Is a doctor, like, bringing this stuff home and, like, selling it out of their house?”

Worried, she asked her brother about the business, saying that she believed there could be “crime going on in our neighborhood.”

While there have been criminal cases solved using Google or Apple Maps, Maggie’s brother revealed that this was not one of them.

“He was like, ‘Maggie. It’s, like, a piano teacher,’” Maggie shares. “I don’t know—I think I just have an overactive imagination.”

What happened here?

While a commenter accused Maggie of simply “listening to too many true crime podcasts,” it can be jarring to see an unfamiliar business pop up on one’s neighborhood map.

However, this generally only occurs when one registers a business at an address, or chooses to input their own business information into mapping apps. For example, Google has a form through which people can register their business.

In this case, it’s likely that the person running the piano/organ business simply registered their business at their home — and that the business itself was entirely legitimate.

The Daily Dot reached out to Maggie via TikTok and Instagram DM.



