‘We are 1 hour in, and I’ve made a total of $0’: Texas Roadhouse worker shares how much she makes during blizzard

An arctic cold outbreak is affecting most of the United States, and, according to the Weather Channel, daily cold weather records could be broken. While officials in many regions are urging its residents to stay warm and indoors, many places of businesses failed to temporarily close due to the weather.

One of those businesses is apparently Texas Roadhouse. A Texas Roadhouse server documented just how much foot traffic her location received during the storm.

TikTok user Lilliann Huff (@lilliannhuff) filmed herself working a double at Texas Roadhouse. “We are one hour in, and I’ve made a total of $0,” she said in her video before sarcastically letting out a “Wooooo.”

A few minutes later, the server finally got her first table. Huff got off track when a “cute” customer walked in. “I’m gonna ask for his number,” she revealed.

In her second hour on the job, she said she had two tables, but neither table had left yet and her money count was still at $0. In her third hour, she said she made $13.

Huff’s co-worker remarked on how even McDonald’s had shuttered its doors. “McDonald’s is closed. That’s how you know it’s bad. That’s how you know we shouldn’t be here,” Huff responded.

Both servers said they had to work until 10pm.

The server racked up only $60 before the restaurant decided to close early. “We closed the store because of the blizzard,” Huff said. “And I made $60.”

It was 5:25pm when Huff said the restaurant closed. Huff started her workday at 11am and worked roughly a six-hour shift for $60. That comes out to a $10 per hour.

In the caption, Huff vented how “Today was DRAINING.”

Huff’s video was viewed over 223,000 times. It’s unclear where Huff is located, but she revealed “every other business around us was closed,” so one can only assume her area was hit hard by the storm.

Texas Roadhouse workers commiserated in the comments section.

“One thing about TR is they are going to STAY OPEN until last minute … even when weather is bad,” one said.

“At least y’all got to leave early,” another said.

“Girl I work a double at TXRH and it’s snowing all day today pray for me,” a third wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Huff via TikTok comment and Texas Roadhouse via press email.