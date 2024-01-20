‘You got chocolate on your mouth’: DoorDash customer confronts delivery driver who allegedly ate some of her cookies

A DoorDash customer has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video of her confronting her delivery driver, accusing him of eating some of the cookies she ordered. The video, posted on Saturday by TikToker Prestige (@diamondprestige_), has accumulated over 676,400 views in less than a week.

The video begins with Prestige holding an opened plastic bag. She questions the delivery driver about the state of her order, asking, “I bought the cookies; why are they open? It’s open. The box is open. Why is it open?”

As the interaction continues, Prestige becomes more direct in her accusations. “You got chocolate right there on your mouth. You was eating my cookies? You was eating them,” she says, before threatening to report the delivery driver to DoorDash.

The video has quickly sparked a large number of comments, many of which poked fun at the delivery driver’s awkward reaction to being accused of eating the cookies.

One user commented, “Him looking in the bag to see the open box… is equivalent to a student looking in his backpack for a homework assignment he know he ain’t do.”

Another added, “I’m weakkkkkk!!! He left evidence,” while a third wrote, “not him smiling.”

“The melted chocolate glistening in the corner of his mouth as he say ‘no’!!” one more said.

However, not everyone was convinced of the video’s authenticity. Some commenters questioned whether the video was real or a skit, prompting Prestige to post a follow-up video in which she showed screenshots of her contacting DoorDash customer support directly to complain about the incident.

The screenshot shows a text message exchange in which the TikToker wrote, “I’m so disgusted!!!!” along with “yes! I want it escalated I have a video as well.” A DoorDash representative allegedly replied, “I’ll document this for the team to review,” while also issuing a refund.

According to its website, DoorDash food safety handling requirements state, “Do not open food containers or tamper with the order in any way.”

