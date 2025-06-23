“Should not be used in the drain”: Woman hires plumber to fix their pipes. Then he warns against using this common household product

Many items in the house that seem self-explanatory really aren’t.

While you might think that you know everything there is to know about your refrigerator, sink, or oven, life is full of surprises. And sometimes, you can discover that you’ve been misusing a common item for your whole life.

Internet users love sharing ways that you’re “doing things wrong,” peddling “did you know”-style tips about everything from milk frothers to Stanley cups.

Now, a TikTok user has several pieces of advice about the kitchen. And they might want to make you stop using your garbage disposal?

What common kitchen practices are actually dangerous?

In a video with over 17,000 views, TikTok user Mad Barnes (@madbarnes_) explains that she had to call a plumber as her washing machine, laundry sink, and kitchen sink all backed up at once. After the plumber came, she says she learned several things that viewers might find important.

“No. 1, you are quite literally not supposed to use your garbage disposal,” she starts. Later, she adds, “They were like, it’s a running joke that people put in garbage disposals so plumbers could make money.”

The plumber’s next piece of advice? “No Drano. Never ever.”

For the final piece of advice, she says that she was discussing the idea of pouring boiling water down the sink when her plumber advised her against the practice.

“Some of the pipes—like, part of it, is plastic,” she explains. “Don’t do that.”

Is this true?

Regarding Barnes’ first point, it seems that plumbers do not generally advise against garbage disposals in general. Rather, one simply must be careful about what they put inside of them.

For example, one should not expect their garbage disposal to get rid of bones and stringy foods and should instead only pour down smaller pieces of food that can be easily processed while running water continuously. Additionally, one should regularly clean their garbage disposal in order to avoid issues. Homeowners with septic tanks may also find that a garbage disposal requires additional maintenance.

Next, even though Drano may be effective at clearing clogged pipes, professionals say it’s really not good for your drains. Experts say that the chemicals in Drano can actually eat into older pipes (though Drano denies this), and even if it leaves one’s pipes intact, it can move clogs to other parts of the plumbing while filling the pipes with strong chemicals, making it difficult for a plumber to repair further down the line.

Finally, regarding pouring boiling water down the sink, plumbers of the internet are divided. Some say that the amount of time that boiling water comes into contact with their plastic pipes is too brief to leave lasting damage; others say that doing so repeatedly could cause damage.

If one is nervous about pouring boiling water down their sink, they can run cold water and pour the boiling water down slowly. This will significantly reduce the possibility of boiling water making direct contact with the plastic pipes.

In the comments section, many users expressed frustration with Barnes’ tips, with some saying that, in their experience, they haven’t found the tips to be accurate.

“So basically every single product thats marketed for use down your drain should not be used in the drain,” wrote a user.

“I’ve had a garbage disposal for 30 years and use it for everything. Guess I’m lucky?” offered another.

“Yes my cousin told me all this years ago. He said don’t tell everyone though I wanna keep my job,” added a third. “also no ‘flushable’ wipes too…really he said nothing should go in the toilet. Not even toilet paper. Lol.”

We’ve reached out to Barnes via TikTok DM and comment and SC Johnson via media contact form.

