“I just bought these”: Customer buys Medjool dates from Whole Foods. Then she explains why you should always cut them open before eating

A woman is urging others to be careful what they eat after buying a package of Medjool dates from Whole Foods and finding what she believes to be mold inside some of them.

Featured Video

But her findings turn out to be a normal phenomenon in dates.

TikTok user Sargina (@sargina89) posted a video about her Whole Foods date problem on June 13.

“This is why you should cut your dates in half before you eat them,” she says to start the video. “Honestly, it’s very common that sometimes they get moldy on the inside. That right there? That’s mold.”

Advertisement

That’s why Sargina discourages her followers from biting into their dates without first double-checking them by cutting them in half. “Check your Medjool dates before biting into them,” she wrote in the caption.

“Ignorance is bliss.”

The internet didn’t abandon its obligation to roast her in the comments.

“First sentence from Jeffrey Dahmer,” joked one user.

Advertisement

“I would never eat dates, but I definitely won’t ever now,” said a second.

“I have definitely been eating these without a care in the world,” admitted a third user. “Ignorance is bliss, I guess.”

However, one person said Sargina is mistaken. “It’s actually cellulose (fiber),” they wrote. “Mold that grows on dates grows on the outside and is white and fluffy. Those are safe. Enjoy.”

Advertisement

According to this article from date seller Nara, dates can grow mold on the inside and outside of the fruit structure. But the commenter is correct that it will look white and fluffy.

Natural Delights, the date brand Sargina actually purchased from, notes that the white film you may notice inside your dates is actually just crystallized sugar. This can happen during storage due to the natural curing process of the dates.

The same FAQ page notes that dates rarely grow internal mold.

Advertisement

Still, Sargina is correct that you should carefully check dates to make sure that you’re not eating a moldy one by accident.

The article specifically mentions Medjool dates and mold, because they are extremely fresh and therefore susceptible to mold growth, most commonly on their exteriors. The article recommends storing these dates in the refrigerator or even the freezer to prevent mold. Of course, eating them quickly is the best course of action.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sargina via TikTok comment and direct message and to Whole Foods via email for comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.