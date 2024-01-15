‘The silence after getting a $100 bill’: Hotel guests get a ton of food during buffet-style breakfast. It’s not as complimentary as they thought

At many hotels, complimentary breakfast is the standard. It may not be the best food, but at least it’s free. That’s what this trio thought when they went to their hotel’s breakfast buffet, only to find out they weren’t getting the deal they thought they were.

If you’ve been to a hotel, from a cheap motel to a fancy one with at least four stars, you know that free hotel breakfast is a welcome amenity—even if the food leaves something to be desired.

Oftentimes, you’ll roll out of bed into the hotel lobby to find a buffet-style breakfast with trays of suspicious-looking eggs, cereal dispensers for comically small bowls, and the iconic waffle maker and batter dispenser.

It’s usually not the best-tasting meal, but it’s enough to start your day, especially if you don’t want to spend money on breakfast or don’t have any breakfast items in your room.

Well, this trio was shocked when they got served a $100 check in the midst of their hotel breakfast. That comes out to about $33 per person. They could have easily gone to a diner or actual restaurant and spent the same amount for what would probably be a better quality meal. Ouch.

“The silence after getting a $100 bill for a hotel breakfast that we thought was free,” Shannon Brooke (@byshannonbrooke) said in the video.

After finding out that the buffet-style breakfast they just ate wasn’t free, the women sat at their table in disbelief.

“I’ll accept it, but I’m ever gonna [get over it],” Brooke said.

The video has more than 400,000 views and more than 160 comments.

“And it’s never good enough to justify the cost,” a person said.

“This happened to me They told me they ‘offer breakfast starting at 6’ so I thought the offer was free,” another shared.

“Had a hotel charge me $22 for a breakfast buffet of bagels and juice. The waiter also asked for a tip when he only came out to hand me the bill???” a commenter wrote.

In response to commenters, Brooke revealed the breakfast “WAS buffet style and we didn’t have a waiter that’s why we were so confused HAHA.”

