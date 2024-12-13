Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: Spirit Airlines kicking travelers off a plane because of their clothing , Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) being part of yet another social media firestorm , a company firing workers who said they were stressed as part of a survey , and an iPhone user warning about a new AirDrop feature in the latest iOS update.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Spirit Airlines is facing backlash after several women were allegedly removed from a flight due to their clothing .

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) is at the center of another social media firestorm after appearing on Capitol Hill with her arm in a sling following a disputed handshake with a transgender rights activist.

➤READ MORE

In an email that went viral, the HR team of a company said that workers who admitted to being stressed via internal company survey would be terminated effective immediately .

One TikToker’s panic about the latest iOS update has raised eyebrows from several users on the platform.

✏️ Take Our Weekly News Quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win a web_crawlr shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

A DELIVERY DRIVER WAS CAUGHT ON CAMERA STEALING PRESENTS. WHAT COMPANY DID HE WORK FOR?

Main Character of the Week: Luigi Mangione

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent “main character” online (good or bad). It runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Angelina Jolie reveals the career she almost pursued.