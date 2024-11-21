‘Wow who would say that’: Woman goes to return pajama set at Victoria’s Secret. Then she catches the worker lying about the return policy

A woman claims she caught a Victoria’s Secret worker lying to her when she tried to return a set of pajamas at the store.

Featured Video

Christina posts on TikTok as peachy.tinna (@peachyy.tinaa). She was previously featured on the Daily Dot when she walked out on her job at P.F. Chang’s. The ex-server said she quit after a customer put their hands on her and her manager refused to defend her.

The woman, who recently celebrated a birthday, explains what happened when she tried to return a gift at a Victoria’s Secret store in La Jolla, San Diego.

Christina starts off her video with some context. She says she had a birthday party on Nov. 16, where she received pajamas from Victoria’s Secret as a gift. However, she says she had her heart set on another set. So, the next day, she says she went to a Victoria’s Secret store to exchange the item.

Advertisement

“I’m looking around to see if I can find a worker who can help me, … so they don’t think I’m, like, anybody who’s suspicious,” she says.

Victoria’s Secret customer is also a worker

Christina says she then spotted a worker and asked her about exchanging the pajamas. Before launching into the details of the conversation, the TikToker also notes that she works at Victoria’s Secret herself. Consequently, she is familiar with the store’s exchange policies.

She then goes back to her conversation with the store worker. Christina says she was told she needed a receipt or a gift receipt in order to make the exchange.

Advertisement

“’Without that I can’t do anything,’” the store worker allegedly told her.

Christina says she then suggested that the worker take her identification, scan it, and give her the lowest value on the item. But the worker still said no, she recalls.

“‘You can go try that at another store. For all I know, you stole this,’” the employee allegedly told Christina.

After that exchange, Christina says she left the store and immediately called corporate.

Advertisement

“I hope your district manager gets you in trouble,” she says after calling out the employee by name.

How to return Victoria’s Secret items without a receipt

As it turns out, the Victoria’s Secret worker that Christina spoke to was wrong about the store’s return policy. Victoria’s Secret does accept returns without a receipt.

According to its website, customers wanting to return an item without a receipt must present a government-issued identification. The return must be made within a 90-day period and is capped at $250.

Advertisement

The only way a customer would need to pay for a return is if “the lowest selling price for the returned item is less than the price of the item(s) you receive in exchange.” In this case, customers are required to pay the difference. Customers also do not receive refunds for “the difference if the lowest selling price for the returned item is more than the price of the item(s) you receive in exchange.”

Viewers sided with the customer

The video received 17,800 views. Numerous users commented on how unprofessionally the Victoria’s Secret worker acted.

“Wow who would say that to a customer that’s terrible customer service,” one person said.

Advertisement

“VS employees are either angels (no pun intended) or from the pits of hell,” another claimed about Victoria’s Secret employees in general.

“Why are people so dang rude! I don’t understand why work in retail if ur gonna be rude,” someone else wrote.

Many also said that the Victoria’s Secret worker was in the wrong to refuse the exchange without a receipt.

“Omg I’m a seasonal at VS and they even showed me that you can do that without a receipt,” one person claimed.

Advertisement

“Wow I work at VS and that is procedure. Some manager be on a power trip and she was prob just hating on you girl,” another confirmed.

“I work at VS too and girl… thank god you called corporate … not only can we do the exchange but we’re NEVERRRRRR allowed to accuse someone of stealing,” a third added about the worker’s unfounded accusations.

The Daily Dot reached out to Victoria’s Secret via email and to Christina via Instagram and TikTok direct message.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.