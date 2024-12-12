Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) is at the center of a social media firestorm after appearing on Capitol Hill with her arm in a sling following a disputed handshake with a transgender rights activist.

Mace described Tuesday’s incident as being “physically accosted,” writing on X that she got a “new brace for my wrist and some ice” and thinks it will heal fine.

“The Capitol police arrested the guy,” she added. “Your tr*ns violence and threats on my life will only make me double down. FAFO.”

But other accounts characterize the incident as merely a handshake.

One witness told a reporter for the Hill that the activist “met her by the door where people could see her and him to say, ‘trans youth are in foster care and they need your support,’ and gave a handshake and then walked back to his seat and sat down.”

In the police report of the incident, Mace described the activist beginning to “aggressively and in an exaggerated manner shake her arm up and down,” making her feel like her arm was “flailing for about 3 to 5 seconds.”

“The victim advised she felt intimidated and unable to pull away when she tried,” the report added.

Mace—who has been in the limelight for her recent push to ban transgender people from using the bathroom matching their gender identity on Capitol Hill—appeared at work the next day with her arm in a sling and a brace on her wrist.

But her critics online are not taking the injury seriously, with one left-wing influencer going as far as to state that “many people are saying Nancy Mace is a clout-chasing crisis actor,” having been previously accused of staging graffiti outside her Charleston home.

“What an utter joke,” swiped one X user.

Nancy Mace is wearing a sling after a man shook her hand for 3-5 seconds.



She’s calling it an “assault.”



What an utter joke. pic.twitter.com/Qd00PXDXVG — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) December 12, 2024

“warning , do not shake her hand,” quipped one critic.

“But will she ever pitch again?” joked someone else.

“What a drama queen,” blasted another person.

“I never again want to hear a Republican claim that Democrats are the party of victimhood as long as Nancy Mace is among them,” slammed another commentator. “It’s just nonstop theatrics.”

Some even took the moment to get into the Christmas spirit.

“Replace your elf on a shelf with Mace in a brace. Our new Rudy,” wrote a Bluesky user.

Mace saw a wave of outrage from supporters of her bathroom bill and said she even got a call from President-elect Donald Trump after the incident.

A spokesperson for Mace told the Hill that due to the ongoing investigation, they’re “limited in what we can share beyond what Capitol Police have already made public.”

“The Congresswoman is in pain this morning, with her arm in a sling, but she’s otherwise doing well—just shaken up,” the spokesperson added. “What’s even more disheartening is watching the Left and their media allies deny this even happened, propping up misogyny instead of condemning violence.”

Mace herself is doubling down in highlighting her injury.

“Just sitting here with your run-of-the-mill gentle ‘normal handshake,’” she captioned a selfie of her in the sling on Thursday.

Just sitting here with your run-of-the-mill gentle “normal handshake.” #HoldTheLine pic.twitter.com/mXfhuFSEVq — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) December 12, 2024

And for another reporter, Mace had some choice words about the pro-trans activists.

“Fuck these lunatics.”

