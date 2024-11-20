‘I thought the random $60 charge for carrots on my receipt was bad’: Woman warns about shopping at Walmart after discovering $665 mystery charge on her receipt

With the inflation of the past few years setting prices at incredible highs, customers have gotten used to seeing large totals on their grocery receipts.

Still, some price increases can still shock shoppers. For example, one TikTok user recently shared their disbelief after finding a grocery bill from 2022; another noted how over $120 of groceries barely covered two days of his family’s eating.

Sometimes, these surprises are simply due to rising prices. However, other times, stores can make errors that lead to significant charges for shoppers, as recently noted by TikTok user @hotp1nk818 in a video with over 10,000 views.

What was this Walmart shopper’s mysterious $665 charge?

In her video, the TikToker explains that she went to Walmart to pick up some Christmas decorations along with other items. By the time she reached the self-checkout, she says she had a full cart.

“I was, like, kind of splurging, but I didn’t think it was going to be, like, too much,” she says.

Upon arriving at the checkout, she estimated that her total cart cost would be around $200.

However, upon looking at the total, she was startled to see that the total was over $1,000. Confused, she paid the bill and went home, deciding that she would simply sort through everything when she got home and return the items she didn’t need later.

When she got back to Walmart to return the unnecessary items, she was told that they only equaled $229.

“I was like, ’What?’” the TikToker recalls. “Like, what did I spend $700 on? There’s no way!”

It was at this point that she looked at her receipt—and noticed a $665 charge for beef liver.

“[The worker] was like, ‘We don’t even sell anything like that,’” the TikToker states.

Thankfully, the shopper was able to secure a refund, and while she speculates that one item could have accidentally rang up as this $665 charge, she says she has “no idea” how something like this could have happened.

Other stories of strange Walmart charges

This TikToker isn’t the only one to claim they received a bizarre charge while shopping at Walmart.

For example, one shopper said she received a $46 charge that did not correspond with anything she purchased. Another claimed she had a similarly unidentifiable charge for over $200, and a further user said they got charged $36 for something they did not buy. Walmart itself admitted earlier this year that some customers at their stores had been overcharged due to a technical glitch and that they were working to refund them.

Thankfully, in most of these cases, the customers say they were able to easily resolve the situation with Walmart. Still, stories like these speak to the importance of reading one’s receipt to make sure that all charges are legitimate.

In the comments section, users speculated about how something like this could happen, with others offering tips about how situations like these can be avoided in the future.

“Maybe you scanned it fast and it misread the upc for beef liver.thats the only ring I can figure out,” wrote a commenter. “I also watch every single item as I scan because this is my fear.”

“I used to work there. I can’t explain why. but some upc’s will get the wrong price attached. I scanned a deck of cards for $45!” added another.

“Price check the price tags on the walmart app. it’ll come up how much each one is,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via media relations contact form and @hotp1nk818 via email.



