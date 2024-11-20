‘I would know immediately’: Server shares what you really might be getting when you order Coke Zero

We all know someone who is a little too obsessed with their Diet Coke. Or Coke Zero. Dr. Pepper has a sizable following as well.

Try to give these folks anything but their chosen juice, and reactions will run the gamut of polite requests for what they originally asked for to outright anger at being given something different.

For those working in customer-facing positions in the restaurant industry, specific tastes held by customers can often be frustrating, as they usually end up being a variance from the normal procedure.

However, sometimes the simple requests can go wrong.

Are you really getting Coke Zero when you order Coke Zero?

One TikToker is making light of the idea that servers would ever intentionally bring customers the wrong beverage, sparking discussions among viewers who are staunchly loyal to their favorite beverage. Or, in this server’s case, the restaurant might just not carry Coke Zero.

In the video that has drawn over 543,000 views on the platform, user and restaurant server @hat_and_glasses jokes about giving a customer who specifically asked for a Coke Zero the diet version instead.

“POV: Your table asks for a Coke Zero when ordering drinks,” a text overlay on the video reads.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @hat_and_glasses via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

What is the actual difference between Coke Zero and Diet Coke?

When it comes down to it, the main difference between Coke Zero and Diet Coke is really just about taste.

Both are sugar-free colas manufactured by Coca-Cola. However, Coke Zero has a couple of different ingredients, and tastes more like the original Coca-Cola. This is due to potassium citrate and acesulfame potassium. Similarly, Diet Coke has citric acid in it, while Coke Zero does not.

Viewers weigh in

Many viewers were quick to point out that they will be able to tell immediately when they have been given the wrong beverage, just from the first sip.

“I would know immediately,” one commenter wrote.

“Coke Zero drinkers know immediately,” another noted. “Me I’m Coke Zero drinker.”

“Coke Zero drinkers will know immediately,” a further user added. “We might not say anything though, we just let the smaller tip do the talking.”

Others pointed out that swapping Diet Coke for Coke Zero can have heavy consequences for diabetics, as it can impact their insulin, or people who are allergic to specific ingredients included in one but not the other.

“Diet Coke has an aftertaste, Coke Zero doesn’t have an aftertaste but has it kinda loaded on the front end,” one commenter wrote. “Long story short I’d know and you wouldn’t get a tip. Also diabetics can have issues.”

“Okay so no. Diet Coke tastes nothing like Coke Zero,” another commented. “Also Diet Coke can severely mess up a diabetic person. There’s 0 reason you should be doing this.”

“Just as an FYI – I am actually allergic to an ingredient that is in Diet Coke but not Coke Zero,” a third said. “So you could cause an allergic reaction doing this. Let’s not.”



