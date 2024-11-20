Lisa Simpson’s Coffee: the meme that keeps brewing

Lisa Simpson’s Coffee memes use a still image from The Simpsons showing Lisa with a tired and mischievous grin holding out a mug into which coffee is being poured.

Meme basics

Peak Popularity : December 2008

: December 2008 Meme Creator : Unknown

: Unknown Meme Type: Labeling

Labeling First Appearance: July 2017

July 2017 Origin Source: The Simpsons

What episode is the Lisa Simpson Coffee meme from?

Lisa Simpson’s coffee-loving moment comes in season 2, episode 20, “War of the Simpsons,” which aired in May 1991. In the episode, the kids are hanging out with Grandpa Abe, who asks, “Are you sure your mom lets you kids drink coffee?” However, that doesn’t deter him from pouring both Lisa and Bart mugs full of it.

The classic getting over on grandpa moment resonated with viewers, who saw a lot of humor in the short scene. As Lisa gets increasingly dependent on her caffeine, she appears the next morning a little worse for the wear.

Cultural context and spread

The meme gained popularity in the summer of 2017, at the same time that the discussion around the long-running animated series’ uncanny ability to “predict the future.” Certain plot points in the show have been found to later come to fruition, with some connections being particularly on the nose.

The meme format labels pouring coffee as one thing about the person holding the mug, which is labeled as another. The insinuation is that the person wants a refill on the coffee-labeled subject like they’re hooked on it.

Meme examples

