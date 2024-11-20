Advertisement
Memes

Lisa Simpson’s Coffee: the meme that keeps brewing

Keep it coming, buddy.

Still image from the tv series The Simpsons. Lisa Simpson is holding a mug while another character pours coffee in it.
Fox

Lisa Simpson’s Coffee memes use a still image from The Simpsons showing Lisa with a tired and mischievous grin holding out a mug into which coffee is being poured.

Meme basics

  • Peak Popularity: December 2008
  • Meme Creator: Unknown
  • Meme Type: Labeling
  • First Appearance: July 2017
  • Origin Source: The Simpsons
lisa simpson coffee meme google trends
Google Trends
What episode is the Lisa Simpson Coffee meme from?

Lisa Simpson’s coffee-loving moment comes in season 2, episode 20, “War of the Simpsons,” which aired in May 1991. In the episode, the kids are hanging out with Grandpa Abe, who asks, “Are you sure your mom lets you kids drink coffee?” However, that doesn’t deter him from pouring both Lisa and Bart mugs full of it.

lisa simpson coffee meme original
IMGFLIP
bart and grandpa abe coffee meme
IMGFLIP
The classic getting over on grandpa moment resonated with viewers, who saw a lot of humor in the short scene. As Lisa gets increasingly dependent on her caffeine, she appears the next morning a little worse for the wear.

Cultural context and spread

The meme gained popularity in the summer of 2017, at the same time that the discussion around the long-running animated series’ uncanny ability to “predict the future.” Certain plot points in the show have been found to later come to fruition, with some connections being particularly on the nose.

The meme format labels pouring coffee as one thing about the person holding the mug, which is labeled as another. The insinuation is that the person wants a refill on the coffee-labeled subject like they’re hooked on it.

stress and loneliness lisa simpson coffee meme
@memesareiconic/IMGFLIP
memes lisa simpson coffee
@memesareiconic/IMGFLIP
lisa simpsono coffee gif
@memesareiconic/IMGFLIP

Meme examples

mental breakdown lisa simpson coffee meme
@LuLove/IMGFLIP
streetlight manifesto lisa simpson coffee meme
@LuLove/IMGFLIP
gossip lisa simpson coffee meme
@LuLove/IMGFLIP
lisa simpson coffee meme fan art
u/trailer8k via Reddit
toto africa lisa simpson coffee meme
u/trailer8k via Reddit
pokemon go lisa simpson coffee meme
u/trailer8k via Reddit
england's tears lisa simpson coffee
@Zxc12/IMGFLIP
'me falling ofr people who have no interest in me' lisa simpson coffee
@Zxc12/IMGFLIP
this shit lisa simpson coffee meme
@SamuelOfori/IMGFLIP
respecting women juice lisa simpson coffee
@SamuelOfori/IMGFLIP
gender fluid lisa simpson coffee meme
@raavenb2619/Tumblr
The Daily Dot