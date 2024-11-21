‘I pretty much got $15 back’: Shopper shares little-known Target price-matching hack

TikToker Brittnee (@__lavishbeautylounge) took to TikTok to share a newly discovered Target price-matching hack.

“Hey bestie, so I learned something new today,” she says at the start of the video.

She explains that she bought Christmas decorations at Target for $15 seven days ago.

“This stuff went on sale today for 50 percent off, but did y’all know you could literally go into Target, open your app, hit ‘view your receipt,’ and have them price-match the items since they’re cheaper now? They’ll give you the difference back!” she shares.

What is price-matching?

Price-matching is a retail practice where a store agrees to match a competitor’s lower price for the same item. According to Prisync, retailers use this strategy to offer the best price to their customers, improve customer loyalty, increase brand trust, and drive higher return on investment (ROI).

As Brittnee discovered, Target’s price-match guarantee applies not only to lower prices from competitors but also to Target’s own sales.

“I literally didn’t know Target did that,” Brittnee says. “It has to be within 14 days of your purchase. I went back and got $15 back because half of each of these was $7.”

How to Request a price-match at Target

Target’s website outlines the price-match process. To request a price-match in-store, visit the store with proof of the lower price (like a printed or digital ad) and bring the original receipt if you’ve already made the purchase.

If you can’t visit in person, you can call Target’s customer service and provide the current price (from a digital ad, Amazon, Walmart, or Target store), along with your order number and item details.

Brittnee’s video has garnered 58,400 views, with many viewers commenting about their own price-matching experiences at Target.

“Yess!! I bought $300 worth of clothes and Christmas items, and the next day everything went on sale. I went back and got about $75 back! They did make me bring the items back for some reason,” one viewer shared.

Another commenter had a similar experience: “YES!! I bought my baby a bunch of clothes, and the NEXT day I scanned one of the items and realized EVERYTHING went on sale! I went back and got a $31 merchandise card!”

Many viewers also shared success stories from other retailers.

“Michael’s does this too. I ALWAYS get my money back,” one viewer wrote.

“They do it at Costco as well. I always get money back when things go on sale,” another shared.

As Black Friday and Cyber Week sales approach, price-matching can be an essential tool for securing the best deals during these major shopping events, according to The Verge. And it’s not just limited to Target—retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Apple, and others also offer similar price-matching policies shoppers can utilize.

The Daily Dot reached out to Target via email and Brittnee via TikTok comment for comment.

