Newsletter: 📞 The trick to getting rid of scam calls

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: a potentially life-changing trick for preventing spam calls , a roundup of the best Halloween memes from this year, the dispute between Kroger and Rashida Tlaib over the company’s facial recognition tech , and an explainer about the “Winter Arc” trend on TikTok.

After that, Mikael’s got a “One Dumb Conspiracy” column for you.

Until next time,

— K.D.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

“God bless you,” someone wrote in the comments .

➤ READ MORE

🎃 MEME ROUNDUP

45 of the funniest Halloween memes, 2024 edition

It’s BOO DENG season , y’all.

➤ READ MORE

🛒 CORPORATE CONTROVERSEY

Kroger fires back at Rashida Tlaib over accusations of implementing facial recognition surge pricing for groceries

Kroger says the tech is “designed to lower prices,” while Tlaib pointed out that facial recognition is often racially discriminatory.

➤ READ MORE

❄️ TIKTOK TRENDS

What’s up with the ‘Winter Arc’ TikTok trend?

The TikTok challenge urges users to change their daily habits for the better as the colder months arrive.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

This fake shirtless photo of Leonardo DiCaprio at a Diddy party is driving QAnon wild

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his "One Dumb Conspiracy" column.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

The Ninja Turtle crush that shaped Scarlett Johansson’s love life 😂

🎶 Now Playing: “All or Nothing At All” by Bobby Caldwell 🎶