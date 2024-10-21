Advertisement
Newsletter: 📞 The trick to getting rid of scam calls

Kira Deshler
Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

Today’s top stories are about: a potentially life-changing trick for preventing spam calls, a roundup of the best Halloween memes from this year, the dispute between Kroger and Rashida Tlaib over the company’s facial recognition tech, and an explainer about the “Winter Arc” trend on TikTok.

After that, Mikael’s got a “One Dumb Conspiracy” column for you.

Until next time,

— K.D.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

📞 HELPFUL HACKS
‘Now that I don’t make spam calls for a living…’: Expert shares how to stop getting spam calls

“God bless you,” someone wrote in the comments.

🎃 MEME ROUNDUP
45 of the funniest Halloween memes, 2024 edition

It’s BOO DENG season, y’all.

🛒 CORPORATE CONTROVERSEY
Kroger fires back at Rashida Tlaib over accusations of implementing facial recognition surge pricing for groceries

Kroger says the tech is “designed to lower prices,” while Tlaib pointed out that facial recognition is often racially discriminatory.

❄️ TIKTOK TRENDS
What’s up with the ‘Winter Arc’ TikTok trend?

The TikTok challenge urges users to change their daily habits for the better as the colder months arrive.

One Dumb Conspiracy, a web_crawlr column

By Mikael Thalen
Staff Reporter

Leonardo DiCaprio (l) P Diddy(r)
This fake shirtless photo of Leonardo DiCaprio at a Diddy party is driving QAnon wild

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍳 This Waffle House worker revealed how they make omeletsViewers are shook

🏡 In a viral video, a realtor issued a warning about buying new homes

🎂 This Walmart shopper says a bakery worker shamed her over her cake order

🐈 What are you feeding your cats lately? According to this certified feline nutritionisthopefully not Target’s Kindfull brand

📬 A USPS driver recently found himself faced with a dilemma after a customer unexpectedly handed him a microwaved snack while he was delivering mail.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: What do users actually want from streaming services? 

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered. 

HAVE YOU EVER USED ANY OF THESE TRICKS TO STOP SPAM CALLS?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

The Ninja Turtle crush that shaped Scarlett Johansson’s love life 😂

🎶 Now Playing: “All or Nothing At All” by Bobby Caldwell 🎶 

