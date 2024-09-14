‘They always in folks business’: Walmart shopper says bakery worker shamed her over her cake order

A TikToker has gone viral on the platform after claiming a Walmart Bakery worker shamed her for buying a small birthday cake for her sister.

TikTok user Jerricka (@jayymontee1) posted the video on Monday. It has since amassed over 222,200 views. In the clip, she recounts her experience while purchasing a cake for her sister’s 23rd birthday.

According to Jerricka, the bakery worker initially complimented her cake choice but then questioned the cake’s size, implying it was too small for a birthday celebration.

“She said, ‘Well, that’s a awfully small cake for a 23-year-old. What is everybody in the family gonna get: one small piece and a little scoop of ice cream?’” Jerricka recalled in the video.

Clearly taken aback by the worker’s comments, Jerricka jokingly responded in her TikTok, “Excuse the hell out of me, Jennifer, but everybody don’t have no big a** family, OK? We’re still traumatized about it, so thank you for bringing it up.”

Jerricka’s video has received over 1,100 comments, with many viewers sharing their own experiences with nosy store employees. One commenter wrote, “They always in folks business.”

Another added, “You be so caught off guard by folk’s audacity.”

For some, Jerricka’s experience felt all too familiar. One commenter wrote, “me with 3 people in my family.”

However, others questioned getting a birthday cake from Walmart. “Who goes/shops inp WalMart and who goes to WalMart for a cake?” a user wrote.

Jerricka addressed that specific sentiment in a follow-up video, responding to commenters who seemed to judge her for buying a cake from Walmart. “Some of y’all wanna be bougie so bad. So bad. Like, it was so many people like, ‘Oh my gosh. I can’t believe you got a cake from Walmart.’ Baby, the cake was fine. What is you talking about?”

She added, “If you want to project on me because your family gotta spend $200 on a cake to have a good time, friend, that’s on you.”

As it turns out, Walmart cakes have become something of a viral sensation on TikTok. Just recently, a woman went viral after showcasing a heart-shaped cake from Walmart’s bakery that only cost her $17.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via its media relations contact form and to Jerricka via email.

