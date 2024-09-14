‘It just came out of the microwave, brother’: Delivery driver says customer handed him a snack. Should he eat it?

A USPS driver recently found himself faced with a dilemma after a customer unexpectedly handed him a microwaved snack while he was delivering mail.

TikTok user @joesdischarge, who frequently posts short clips from his USPS truck, filmed himself in uniform holding what appears to be a Jimmy Dean Breakfast Biscuit. In the now-viral video posted on Sep. 7, the mailman recounted the strange encounter.

“An old guy came outside and gave me this when I was delivering his mail,” he says. “He said, ‘It just came out of the microwave, brother.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, thanks, man. It’s breakfast.’”

The TikToker admitted, “I don’t know if I wanna eat it, but I’m probably going to.”

His short clip has racked up 23,600 views, with commenters debating whether the driver should eat the unexpected gift or toss it for safety’s sake.

“One time I ate frozen chicken wings I found in a hotel fridge. You’ll be fine,” one commenter wrote.

Another viewer suggested playing it safe—at least publicly: “I’d say I didn’t eat it but then eat it off camera,” one of them said.



“Aw that’s sweet. I’d eat it tbh,” a second added.



Some commenters revealed that it isn’t that uncommon for USPS workers to be gifted food. “I always bake cookies for the FedEx and UPS workers that come into my work. I wonder if they think like this,” a commenter remarked.

It’s not uncommon for USPS drivers to accept food.

According to one Reddit thread on the r/USPS subreddit, many postal workers regularly receive food from familiar people on their routes.

One mentioned being offered everything from water bottles to popsicles and even homemade treats like fry pies.

A second added, “Cookouts are the best. They always offer me a hamburger or hotdog. Bottle of water or soda.”

“I deliver to a retirement home. Someone there always feeds me,” a third noted.

One more shared, “A little boy gave me a cold bottle of water the other day when my truck broke down, and I almost cried. It was so sweet.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @joesdischarge via TikTok comment.

