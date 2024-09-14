‘You have to be… careful’: Realtor issues warning about buying new homes

When considering purchasing a new construction home, many buyers assume they’re getting a high-quality modern build.

However, that’s not always the case, as recent reports suggest that newer homes aren’t the safe investment they’re considered to be.

In a 2022 survey, homeowners of newly built homes expressed regret over their purchase. Among the main issues they experienced, they mentioned construction delays, builders or contractors cutting corners, overstretched budgets, poor construction, etc.

A duo of experts recently warned potential buyers on TikTok, urging them to pay close attention to inspection if they’re considering purchasing such a home.

Realtor issues warning

TikTok account @thenashgals, run by realtor duo Corinne Lincoln and Jen Goslin, shared a video concerning newer construction homes, calling them “one of the biggest scams in real estate.”

In the video, which has garnered over 89,600 views at the time of writing, realtor Corinne Lincoln addresses the audience. “Buy the old home,” she wrote in the video’s text overlay.

“You have to be insanely careful about what builder you’re using because some of the builds that we’ve been seeing recently are [expletive],” Lincoln begins, adding, “Sorry to say it.”

She points out the decline in material quality, particularly after 2020.

“The wood that they used to use back in the day is a lot stronger wood,” Lincoln states. “The wood we use now, the trees are maybe 5 years old. I honestly don’t know how old they are but they’re not as dense.”

The realtor stressed the importance of inspections if one were to purchase a new build, saying, “Be thorough with your inspections. The quality of the build isn’t the same.”

She goes on to praise the inspector they work with, noting, “He’ll literally text us pictures of new constructions that he’s in on a regular basis.”

Her examples of newly built homes are alarming: “Some can have electrical fires out of nowhere. Some don’t even hook up the right plumbing correctly. So the second it turns on, it’s going to flood the interior of the wall.”

“These new construction homes might as well be built from paper,” Lincoln wrote in the caption.

In the comments, some users agreed with Lincoln’s opinion, while others had concerns about older homes as well.

“True,” wrote one user. “The new construction homes are disposable.”

“It’s so not. Old homes are it. Period!” remarked another. “I will legitimately never buy a new home.”

“I get nervous about mold in older homes,” wrote a third.

According to Rocket Mortgage, the answer to whether you should buy an old or a new home might come down to several factors, including your budget, the area of town you’re looking to buy in, and personal taste.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @thenashgals via email and Instagram direct message.

