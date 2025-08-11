Diabetic MAGA voter furious over “moron” Trump after drug costs skyrocket. Now, she regrets her vote

A Facebook rant from a self-described MAGA supporter is gaining traction after she claimed President Donald Trump’s tariffs made her diabetes medication unaffordable, and the reactions are mixed. In the post, she accused Trump of directly causing a sudden spike in her drug costs. This has left her and her husband scrambling to pay for the treatment they need to survive.

Featured Video

She began the post by blasting Trump’s trade war, which she said inflated the cost of imported goods. While she once bought medicine from Canada or the U.K. to save money, she now faced a shocking increase. “Trump is a MORON! He should take his tarrifs and shove them up his a**!” she wrote, leaving no doubt about her feelings.

The post sparked a heated discussion over healthcare and trade policy

The post laid out her financial struggle in detail. She explained that both she and her husband relied on expensive imported medications. These medications, which are essential for managing chronic health issues, were more affordable when imported. Cross-border ordering helped them avoid America’s steep pharmaceutical prices.

Advertisement

The woman claimed that with Medicare, her medication alone cost around $1K/month in the United States, while her husband’s medications cost around $850/month. Buying abroad had been far cheaper until recently. She alleged that a Canadian supplier hiked its prices by $80 to $100 per month to offset Trump’s tariffs, instantly erasing her savings.

“I voted for Trump, I truly wish I had not, biggest narcissist I have ever seen,” she admitted. “He not making America Great Again, but he sure is making it more expensive.” The blunt confession struck a nerve on Facebook, where folks posted their opinions about trade policy, health care, and voter responsibility.

She framed her outrage as both political and personal. While she once supported Trump’s claim to have an “America First” approach, she now saw it as a policy that punished ordinary citizens instead of helping them.

Advertisement

Social media responses were mixed

Online, responses to her post ranged from sympathetic to scathing. Many Facebook users defended Trump, insisting that high drug prices predated his tariffs. “You can’t blame the president for the high [drug] pricing,” one commenter argued. Another bluntly told her, “There is no way you should be paying these prices and it is not Trump’s fault you cannot figure this out.”

Yet critics saw her situation as a predictable consequence of her political choices. The post was shared on Reddit’s r/LeopardsAteMyFace Subreddit, where u/GirlNumber20 asked, “If you cannot afford your medications, why would you vote for any Republican ever??? The Democratic platform has been lowered costs for healthcare FOR DECADES.”

Advertisement

Another Facebook user wrote, “Bottom line Trump is only for himself. Don’t know what people thought would happen if he became president. They were warned. 🤷🏻‍♀️”



The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.