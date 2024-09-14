‘Kindfull was always sketchy to me’: Expert warns against Target’s Kindfull cat food, shares what to get instead

What are you feeding your cats lately? According to this certified feline Nutritionist, hopefully not Target’s Kindfull brand. This creator walks viewers through why they think the brand is no good and what alternatives you should consider.

What’s the issue?

There is buzz online about the potential harm Kindfull cat food may or may not have caused certain cats. As previously reported by the Daily Dot, one cat owner says that their cat was peeing blood just after one time eating the food.

“This is a PSA that if you have a cat right now, do not buy them Target brand Kindfull wet food,” she says in the video. “Yes, I’m going to put the name of the cat food on blast, I don’t give a sh-t, do not buy them that.”

She continues, “I just dropped my cat off at the vet because she is peeing blood. My sister’s cat is throwing up after eating it and I’ve never experienced that with them eating food before.”

Some viewers in the comments of this video explain that they also had questionable experiences with the products while others say their cats have been fine.

What do experts say?

Michelle, also known as Feminist Kitty (@MissFeministKitty) on TikTok, has a certificate in Canine and Feline Nutrition from Southern Illinois University according to her website. In a recent video, she shares why she doesn’t reccommend Target’s Kindfull cat food.

Firstly, Michelle mentions the food is made through something called private labeling which is when one company makes the product, but another company, Target in this case, puts their own label on the food.

“Problem with private labeling is that there tends to be an issue with transparency. it’s very had to get actual nutrition info from that those companies,” states Michelle.

Another issue Michelle points out is that the ingredients list reported for Kindfull has lots of carbs and pea protein, which might be red flags.

“There’s a lot of things that I don’t like on this ingredients list and one of the big things here is pea protein,” she explains. “Pea protein is a plant-based protein source and thats often a red flag that the company is cutting corners because plant-based protein sources are cheaper than meat-based protein sources.”

Michelle says she recommends Fancy Feast as an affordable wet cat food option.

The video has almost 30,000 likes and 350,000 views. as of Saturday morning.

What are viewers saying?

Viewers took to the comments section to share their favorite cat foods and advice.

“Kindfull was always sketchy to me,” one wrote. “The shelves are ALWAYS stocked up!”

“I use a rotation of Fancy Feast, Tiki baby, Weruva & the Amazon brand Wonderbound,” another user said.

“Bought a can for my boys last year and the[y] hated it. guess having picky eaters can be a benefit at times,” shared a different commenter.

The Daily Dot has emailed and TikTok messaged Michelle for comment and reached out to Target via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.