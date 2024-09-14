‘We call it redneck hibachi’: Waffle House worker reveals how they make omelets. Viewers are shook

Being able to chow down on classic American fare at odd hours of the day for relatively low prices has been the cornerstone of Waffle House’s culinary philosophy for nearly 70 years.

Since the chain has served over 2.5 billion customers since its inception, one would assume a good amount of them aren’t Waffle House fans. But you wouldn’t be able to tell judging from the reactions to this TikTok posted by Donovan the Cook (@short_order_cooking).

The Waffle House short order maestro demonstrated how he, as a seasoned cook for the chain, makes omelettes. Numerous folks were left impressed by his technical skill with others wondering: “how did he do that?” He detailed his abilities in a viral clip that’s accumulated over 407,000 views.

It’s all in the wrist

At the beginning of his video, Donovan says he’s making the video because folks were asking what the Waffle House omelette-making protocol was.

“This is how we do it. It’s two eggs. It goes in a milkshake blender,” he states, holding up a stainless steel cup. Then, the cup is placed into a milkshake apparatus that’s mounted to the wall. The device gets to work whipping up the eggs.

Next, Donovan grabs a stainless steel pan. “We use butter oil, two scoops,” he says, detailing the fat used to coat the pan. Then he grabs a ladle resting in another stainless steel container on the grill filled with the butter oil. He places two scoops of the fat into the pan which is angled on the grill.

“Then that goes on the heat,” he says, placing the pan on the burner, stating that the oil needs to “get hot.” Giving viewers a better vantage point, he places the camera “up top” on a shelf with the lens pointed downwards. This gives the viewer a birds-eye view of the cooking skill Donovan is about to display.

Eggs in the pan

“This is just gonna be a plain cheese omelet,” he says, wiping down the counter and readying a plate. The milkshake machine’s whirring is heard and Donovan details why this step is so important.

“So the blender is whipping air into the eggs and makes them very fluffy…that’s how they get fluffy. So once the pan is hot, then we have our whipped eggs.”

At this point, Donovan unsnaps the metal cup from the wall-mounted blender and he shows the contents on camera. The fluffy yolks take up a significant portion of the cup, considering there are only two inside.

Donovan then slowly pours a bit of the egg’s contents into the pan. He says this was done as a “test” to see just how hot the oil is. After he’s satisfied with the oil’s temperature, he quickly dumps the eggs into the pan, tapping the cylinder, and extricating every drop. Donovan quickly shimmies the pan over the flame—the eggs immediately start cooking in the oil.

“Shake it around,” he says, never sticking a single utensil into the pan. He jerks the pan up, causing the omelet to flip over.

“That’s pretty much it,” he says, slightly shaking the pain again. After the omelet jiggles a bit, the TikToker slaps two slices of American cheese on top of it and moves it around some more.

Next, he pours the omelet out of the pan and onto a plate. However, when he does so, he gently places his fingers in the middle of the omelet, right on top of the cheese slices. This causes a fold in the omelet, sandwiching the cheese in between.

The omelet test

Because of the heat created by this eggy pocket, the cheese can melt, giving a gooey texture. He holds up his handiwork to the camera. “That’s it that’s how we make a Waffle House omelet.”

According to many culinary experts, the true test of a chef’s ability is marked by the humble omelet. Thierry Isambert Culinary & Event Design explains why this breakfast staple is so important. According to the business, the delicate nature of omelets makes it an easy dish to wreck. Multitasking heat distribution with texture-watching, along with correct ingredient measurement and equipment handling are paramount. Unquestionably, if a chef cannot manage these factors, they cannot consistently make good omelets.

Evidently, Waffle House believes it has some seriously talented cooks on its hands. This Medium piece indicates that the chain has a term for skilled kitchen workers: Rock stars.

Numerous folks have taken to the internet to express wonder about how the popular establishment makes such fluffy eggs. Additionally, there have been copycat recipes spread online for folks who want to emulate that flavor at home.

TikTokers were gobsmacked

One user was impressed at Donovan’s commitment to cleanliness.

“Bro said I’m not wearing gloves cause I’m not serving it to anyone. I have never seen a cook wear gloves at waffle house but I still love that place! Where I came from we call it redneck hibachi,” they joked.

Another quipped, “It’s not the Waffle House. It’s a waffle home.”

One person was so impressed with Donovan’s omelet-making abilities, they pitched a reality TV show idea. “I would love for one of the cooking show competition to do a whole series with nothing but Waffle House cooks,” they said.

However, one user pointed out a slight technicality when it comes to Classic French omelets.

“I have to tell you that I believe a proper omelette has three eggs in it,” they penned.

Donovan acknowledged their point, however, he said that Waffle House’s standard omelet portion is 2 eggs.

“I don’t disagree. It’s just the way Waffle House does it,” he replied.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Waffle House via email and Donovan via TikTok comment.



