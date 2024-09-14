We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories today are about: How the internet reacted to President Biden wearing a Trump hat , the thoughts people have about an expensive Beetlejuice tie-in drink at AMC, Apple being roasted for a new iPhone feature that Google released 7 years ago, and a Domino’s customer finding something unexpected on her boneless wings and pizza .

After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🧢 VIRAL POLITICS

MAGA fans read way too much into Biden donning a Trump 2024 hat

The White House clarified the moment was about unity .

The expensive tie-in drink has people posting their disbelief, awe, rage, and confusion .

📱 TECH

Apple roasted over new iPhone 16 feature that Google released 7 years ago

Not everybody was convinced that the features were anything new .

Every once in a while, your takeout order might come along with a hair or another foreign matter you didn’t anticipate. That’s the experience one Domino’s customer is going through online .

Meme History: Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

📦 An Amazon driver bristled at delivery instructions that were too “sassy,” and he followed along with other drivers who had apparently disappointed that customer.

🦟 We all know that summer is peak mosquito season. Sometimes, it might feel like mosquitoes never leave you alone. But did you know that there are actual reasons for this ?

👗 Retail workers don’t have it easy—from customers doing the deed in dressing rooms, to leaving behind garbage, to ruining merchandise, store employees deal with a lot .

💸 An Instacart shopper exposed the “crazy” demands of a customer who only initially tipped $2.50. The customer later reduced the tip to $0.

🧸 In a viral video, this mom was shocked by how the kids’ toy aisle has transformed and questioned whether what she’s seeing is okay for kids’ development.

💼 From the Daily Dot archive: For Gen Z, office culture is both nostalgic and glamorous ( sometimes ).

