Newsletter: 🧢 Biden put a Trump hat on, and MAGA is obsessed

Photo of Andrew Wyrich

Andrew Wyrich
Biden put a Trump hat on, and MAGA is obsessed
Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

Our top stories today are about: How the internet reacted to President Biden wearing a Trump hat, the thoughts people have about an expensive Beetlejuice tie-in drink at AMC, Apple being roasted for a new iPhone feature that Google released 7 years ago, and a Domino’s customer finding something unexpected on her boneless wings and pizza.

After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you. 

P.S. — Did you take our weekly news quiz yet? If not, you still can! Just open yesterday’s newsletter to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you will be entered to win our brand new “Click or Treat” sweatshirt

See you next week! 

— A.W. 

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🧢 VIRAL POLITICS
MAGA fans read way too much into Biden donning a Trump 2024 hat

The White House clarified the moment was about unity.

🍹 POP CULTURE
AMC’s $31 ‘Beetlejuice’ drink goes viral for all the wrong reasons: ‘the world we live in’

The expensive tie-in drink has people posting their disbelief, awe, rage, and confusion

📱 TECH
Apple roasted over new iPhone 16 feature that Google released 7 years ago

Not everybody was convinced that the features were anything new.

🍕 YIKES
‘They lied to you’: Domino’s customer finds something unexpected on her boneless wings and pizza. The workers tell her it’s cornmeal

Every once in a while, your takeout order might come along with a hair or another foreign matter you didn’t anticipate. That’s the experience one Domino’s customer is going through online.

Meme History, a web_crawlr column

By Kyle Calise
Video Producer

Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body meme

Meme History: Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

📦 An Amazon driver bristled at delivery instructions that were too sassy,” and he followed along with other drivers who had apparently disappointed that customer.

🦟 We all know that summer is peak mosquito season. Sometimes, it might feel like mosquitoes never leave you alone. But did you know that there are actual reasons for this?

👗 Retail workers don’t have it easy—from customers doing the deed in dressing rooms, to leaving behind garbage, to ruining merchandise, store employees deal with a lot.

💸 An Instacart shopper exposed the “crazy” demands of a customer who only initially tipped $2.50. The customer later reduced the tip to $0

🧸 In a viral video, this mom was shocked by how the kids’ toy aisle has transformed and questioned whether what she’s seeing is okay for kids’ development.

💼 From the Daily Dot archive: For Gen Z, office culture is both nostalgic and glamorous (sometimes). 

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Imagine being an A-list movie star and then going broke. 

Andrew Wyrich

Andrew Wyrich is the newsletter editor at the Daily Dot. He previously served as the deputy tech editor. Andrew has written for USA Today, NorthJersey.com, and other newspapers and websites. His work has been recognized by the Society of the Silurians, Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE), and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

