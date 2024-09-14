Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.
Our top stories today are about: How the internet reacted to President Biden wearing a Trump hat, the thoughts people have about an expensive Beetlejuice tie-in drink at AMC, Apple being roasted for a new iPhone feature that Google released 7 years ago, and a Domino’s customer finding something unexpected on her boneless wings and pizza.
After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you.
MAGA fans read way too much into Biden donning a Trump 2024 hat
The White House clarified the moment was about unity.
AMC’s $31 ‘Beetlejuice’ drink goes viral for all the wrong reasons: ‘the world we live in’
The expensive tie-in drink has people posting their disbelief, awe, rage, and confusion.
Apple roasted over new iPhone 16 feature that Google released 7 years ago
Not everybody was convinced that the features were anything new.
‘They lied to you’: Domino’s customer finds something unexpected on her boneless wings and pizza. The workers tell her it’s cornmeal
Every once in a while, your takeout order might come along with a hair or another foreign matter you didn’t anticipate. That’s the experience one Domino’s customer is going through online.
