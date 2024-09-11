AMC’s $31 ‘Beetlejuice’ drink goes viral for all the wrong reasons: ‘the world we live in’

AMC loves to do fun, whimsical tie-ins to big blockbuster releases. It makes sense; in a post-Covid world, getting people out to the theaters requires all the pyrotechnics the theater chains can muster. This is how we get Dune buckets, people.
AMC’s Beetlejuice drink announced
For the September 6 release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is already doing gangbusters, AMC released a tie-in drink at their MacGuffin’s theater bars: the Sandworm Slayer.
What’s in the Sandworm Slayer? Well, funny you should ask. The libation contains blue and black raspberry juice and “premium vodka” and is topped with sour gummy “sandwords.” (See also: normal worms.) Naturally, AMC’s latest movie tie-in has also gone viral, but not in a way the top brass are likely too pleased about.
What’s the price for this bad boy? Also funny you should ask.
This beverage, which again, is a single beverage you will most likely be done with and pee out very quickly, will set you back $31.
(Well, according to the promo board, $28.24 plus tax.)
Social media responds to the expensive AMC drink
Yeah, the people at large aren’t a fan of this. The comments under the initial post are full of disbelief, awe, rage, and confusion. It’s a trip.
“If you drink three of them, Beetlejuice appears and repossesses your car,” stated one user. “$31 for a little bit of vodka and some gummy worms would make me hate the movie,” claimed another.
However, the drink does have its defenders out there in this great vast wide world of ours. I guess people just be disposable income-ing?
@michellesalazar_22 The juice is loose @Madelin Ponce #amctheaters #sandworm #beetlejuice2 #foodie #fyp ♬ Main Titles – From "Beetlejuice" Soundtrack – Danny Elfman
AMC slashes prices after customers complain
AMC released a statement on the drink, clarifying that the Sandworm Slayer is priced a bit more reasonably at 92 percent of theaters around the country at $21 plus tax. Some folks are taking this as an indication that AMC lowered the price after the drink went viral, but alas, this does not appear to be the case.
@melodyofurdemise Go see Beetlejuice, try the new drink at AMC! It comes with 3 ounces of premium liquor and gummy worms. #greenscreen #adultbeverages #movies # beetlejuice #foryou ♬ Main Titles – From "Beetlejuice" Soundtrack – Danny Elfman
The $31 price was apparently in California, but AMC added that the beverage “like so many of our movie-tie-in drinks, is wildly popular across the AMC circuit and sold very well during the weekend.” Oh good, they’ll learn nothing!
The Sandworm Slayer is available at participating AMC theaters now. Better start saving those baby teeth!
