AMC’s $31 ‘Beetlejuice’ drink goes viral for all the wrong reasons: ‘the world we live in’

AMC loves to do fun, whimsical tie-ins to big blockbuster releases. It makes sense; in a post-Covid world, getting people out to the theaters requires all the pyrotechnics the theater chains can muster. This is how we get Dune buckets, people.

AMC’s Beetlejuice drink announced

For the September 6 release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is already doing gangbusters, AMC released a tie-in drink at their MacGuffin’s theater bars: the Sandworm Slayer.

Try the SANDWORM SLAYER from MacGuffins® Bar, mixed with raspberry & vodka, then topped with sour candy worms. See Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, in theatres 9/6. https://t.co/IQ90XhQZ5x pic.twitter.com/LVHtNKuH78 — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) September 3, 2024

What’s in the Sandworm Slayer? Well, funny you should ask. The libation contains blue and black raspberry juice and “premium vodka” and is topped with sour gummy “sandwords.” (See also: normal worms.) Naturally, AMC’s latest movie tie-in has also gone viral, but not in a way the top brass are likely too pleased about.

What’s the price for this bad boy? Also funny you should ask.

This beverage, which again, is a single beverage you will most likely be done with and pee out very quickly, will set you back $31.

I bought the AMC BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE themed drink. It cost $31 dollars… pic.twitter.com/xSHnCuo60D — Andrew Woods (@JimJarmuschHair) September 8, 2024

(Well, according to the promo board, $28.24 plus tax.)

Social media responds to the expensive AMC drink

Yeah, the people at large aren’t a fan of this. The comments under the initial post are full of disbelief, awe, rage, and confusion. It’s a trip.

“If you drink three of them, Beetlejuice appears and repossesses your car,” stated one user. “$31 for a little bit of vodka and some gummy worms would make me hate the movie,” claimed another.

AMC Beetlejuice 2 “Sandworm Slayer” Drink ($28.25) 👀 pic.twitter.com/jd5l2W06nV — Kevin Heimbach (@kevinHeimbach13) September 9, 2024

On the left is a $37 drink purchased at a baseball game last year, just a simple double. On the right is the $28.25 #BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice Sandworm Slayer from #AMCTheatres w/a

comparable amount of vodka. It's the world we live in…nobody is forcing you to purchase either. pic.twitter.com/HEwtJwxLYX — Jurassic Ape🦖🦍 (@JurassicApe) September 10, 2024

However, the drink does have its defenders out there in this great vast wide world of ours. I guess people just be disposable income-ing?

I saw @Beetlejuice movie last night at my local @AMCTheatres!

It was a fun movie to watch, it really paid tribute to the 1st film, the story was good, it had some good twists and it kept to it's originality!

I really enjoyed my sandworm slayer drink!

It down great with my fries! pic.twitter.com/eptY29nlOL — Jesus Hughes (@hu61965357) September 7, 2024

I’m seeing #BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice again at my @AMCTheatres this evening. Got the Sandworm Slayer drink before the movie too. It’s got vodka and candy worms in it 😏🍹



Are you watching @Beetlejuice in theaters this weekend? #AMCTheatres pic.twitter.com/1HjsONh1K3 — Jakejames Lugo (@jakejameslugo) September 7, 2024

AMC slashes prices after customers complain

AMC released a statement on the drink, clarifying that the Sandworm Slayer is priced a bit more reasonably at 92 percent of theaters around the country at $21 plus tax. Some folks are taking this as an indication that AMC lowered the price after the drink went viral, but alas, this does not appear to be the case.

"Update: The viral $31 Sandworm Slayer was apparently purchased in California, not Illinois, so the plot thickens." https://t.co/cUNMA94dTO — Maximinalist (@Maximinalist) September 10, 2024

The $31 price was apparently in California, but AMC added that the beverage “like so many of our movie-tie-in drinks, is wildly popular across the AMC circuit and sold very well during the weekend.” Oh good, they’ll learn nothing!

The Sandworm Slayer is available at participating AMC theaters now. Better start saving those baby teeth!

