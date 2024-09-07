‘They lied to you’: Domino’s customer finds something unexpected on her boneless wings and pizza. The workers tell her it’s cornmeal

Every once in a while, your takeout order might come along with a hair or another foreign matter you didn’t anticipate. That’s the experience one Domino’s customer is going through online.

In a video viewed over 468,000 times, Domino’s customer and TikTok user Ana (@facesbyana) asked viewers to help her identify a strange substance she found on her food.

What was on her food?

The Domino’s customer asked viewers to help identify tiny bunches of oval clumps on her boneless wings and pizza. According to her, after she discovered the strange clumps she returned the delivery order back to the store.

“They said it was cornmeal, which is freaking disgusting,” Ana said. “I’ve never seen cornmeal do that or look like that. It looks like eggs or maggots.”

Viewers think it’s a pest infestation

In the comments, viewers agreed that the clumps were not cornmeal, but fly eggs.

“Those are fly eggs,” one said.

“Former fast food worker here! These are fly eggs. It can happen anywhere because flies are EVERYWHERE, so never leave food out for too long and always check before you eat!” another cautioned.

“Them saying cornmeal is crazy,” a third added.

“Yeah corn meal is grainy those look like rice grains which is a hint they’re fly eggs lmao,” a fourth explained.

What do fly eggs look like?

Miche Pest Control describes fly eggs as about 1.2 millimeters in length, oval or cylindrical in shape with a whitish to pale yellow color. The eggs are usually laid in clusters on decaying organic matter.

Fly eggs also undergo a visible transformation as they mature. After approximately 24 hours, the eggs darken in color and an outline of a developing larvae becomes visible.

Is this a sign of old pizza?

Some viewers argued that the pizza order had to be old and sitting out.

“This looks like old pizza…” a user said.

“Impossible in a fresh order,” a user agreed.

“That means food is sitting in an area that’s not meeting heat requirements,” another claimed.

Others shared how they would’ve freaked out.

“I would of cried seeing that,” a user said.

Trouble for Domino’s?

According to Eat This Not That, Domino’s might be in a bit of a pinch lately due to rising prices. The company has led the U.S. in pizza sales since 2017,” which drove up its stock to a record high of $565 in 2021. In 2023, the post-pandemic sales surge came to end.

Eat This, Not That! reports that In February 2023, the pizza chain’s stock dropped by 12%—the largest price drop since 2010—and same-store delivery sales declined by 6.6%. The site also notes that the pizza franchise is also dealing with a serious shortage of workers.

Another worry for the chain is worker error and cleanliness. For example, Yahoo reported about one Australian woman who discovered a false fingernail baked into her pizza.

