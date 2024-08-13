‘Is this the new wave of learning?’: Mom goes to Walmart to buy toys. She’s shocked at what she learns

This mom was shocked by how the kids’ toy aisle has transformed and questioned whether what she’s seeing is okay for kids’ development.

“I am genuinely curious what the internet thinks about this,” TikTok user Elizabeth Marcelena (@elizabeth.marcelena) says in a viral video.

First, let’s get one thing straight: While toys are meant to entertain kids, they also serve the important function of helping their mental and physical development, stimulating creativity, and providing opportunities for social interaction.

To put it simply, play is an important part of a child’s growth.

That’s why Marcelena, a mother of four (a 1-year-old, an 8-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 13-year-old), was so shocked by what she saw.

Parent left speechless at Walmart’s toy aisle

In the viral video, which has more than 8 million views, Marcelena films her local Walmart’s toy aisle. She shares her shock at how much baby toys have changed over the last decade from when her oldest child was a baby.

The baby-sized items in the toy aisle included fake AirPods, what looks like a Stanley cup with coffee in it, a game controller, a smartphone, a GameBoy, a Rubik’s cube, a Switch, a dumbbell, and a TV remote.

“I’m not really sure what to think. I’m genuinely not. I’m curious what all the educators online think,” Marcelena says. “…I feel like hands-on project-based learning is great, but is this like the new wave of learning?”

One commenter recounted that their pediatrician said the more a toy does, the less the child learns.

How do modern toys affect children?

A 2016 study from Northern Arizona University found that electronic toys like baby laptops and cellphones don’t promote language development in young children as well as books and traditional toys like blocks and puzzles. Instead, they offer a distraction and leave less room for child participation.

“I have some of those not for learning but so she will stop touching my stuff lol,” a parent commented.

Several people pointed out that while it may feel a bit dystopian to see baby toy recreations of the popular things adults have, it’s on par with how toys have always been.

“It appeals to the technology that we have now. I’m 26 we had toys that appealed to the technology we had back then,” a commenter said.

“I think its because babies want what you want so they tend to make toys in shapes of what you would have , Stanley, earbuds, xbox remote etc lol kinda things u usually say no to touching,” another added.

Another pointed out that in the ’80s, the equivalent to this was mini versions of plastic keys, a record player, and makeup.

The consenus in the comment section was clear. Of the top 10 comments, eight of them specifically said they prefer Montessori toys.

“My kids play with those things for like 1 minute and then they are bored. Montessori toys are the way to go,” the top comment read.

“Elementary teacher here, my kids have them because they get them as gifts. I think they are good as long as there is still a good mix of Montessori toys for learning!” a teacher shared.

But plenty of people were confused about what the heck Montessori toys are.

“According to the comment section, I got a Montessori toy and my 1 year old is now learning beginning calculus,” a commenter wrote.

What are Montessori toys?

Montessori toys are educational toys designed to support hands-on learning. They are usually made from natural materials like wood and fabric and make little to no noise. Montessori toys promote creativity and independence and develop age-appropriate skills like problem-solving, motor skills, and language development.

Some examples of Montessori toys are building blocks to build spatial awareness and fine motor skills, puzzles for problem-solving and hand-eye coordination, and small brooms to mimic real-life skills.

The Daily Dot reached out to Marcelena for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.