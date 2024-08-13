‘There’s actually some science behind this’: Expert shares why you’re a magnet for mosquitoes

We all know that summer is peak mosquito season. But for a lot of us, these little bugs are most unwelcome. Sometimes, it might feel like mosquitoes never leave you alone. But did you know that there are actual reasons for this?

Dermatologist and TikToker Dr. Toral has gone viral on the platform after sharing three key reasons you might be irresistible to mosquito. “Luckily, I’m someone who doesn’t really get bit by mosquitoes that much. But my husband is an absolute mosquito magnet. And it drives him nuts,” she says. “There’s actually three main reasons why you might be more of a mosquito magnet compared to someone else.”

The first reason, she begins, is body odor. “This doesn’t mean smelling good or smelling bad, it’s more so your unique chemical composition that gives you body odor,” she explains. “And there’s something specifically called carboxylic acids that makes up our sweat, and mosquitoes may be attracted to carboxylic acid.”

In an interview with the Daily Dot, Dr. Toral elaborated on this point. She said, “Every person has a unique scent profile made up of different chemical compounds. Certain components of human sweat and skin bacteria produce odors that attract mosquitoes. Recent studies have shown that mosquitoes are drawn to people whose skin produces high levels of carboxylic acids. Carboxylic acids are organic compounds naturally produced in our skin. Humans produce them in our sebum (the oily layer that coats our skin, keeping the skin moisturized).”

Second, she says, is heat. “That’s why they come out when the weather is really humid and hot,” she explains. She then claims that this is because pregnant women have a higher body temperature.

In an interview with the Daily Dot, Dr. Toral again elaborated, “Mosquitoes use body heat as means of honing in on a target. The thought is that mosquitoes may be attracted to those with a higher body temperature. This could be because someone’s internal body temperature is higher at baseline.”

Third is carbon dioxide. “We all breathe out carbon dioxide, but some studies have shown that mosquitoes are attracted to carbon dioxide,” she says.

“Mosquitoes are highly sensitive to carbon dioxide (CO2), which we emit when we exhale. Female mosquitoes have nerve cells that have a receptor to detect carbon dioxide,” Dr. Toral told the Daily Dot.

Is this expert right?

But how trustworthy is this TikTok? Well, a 2023 study conducted by Current Biology reinforced the fact that mosquitoes are more attracted to those whose body odors contain more carboxylic acids than those with lower levels of these acids. The study also found that those with higher levels of were avoided more by mosquitoes in the study. Eucalyptol is a chemical that comes from plant-based foods. So, in other words, veggies and vegans’ blood is less mosquito-friendly.

An article by Scientific American also backs up the claim that pregnant women are more prone to mosquito bites. But it seems like this is more because of their increased carbon dioxide output than higher body temperature. Although higher body temperature does play a role, too, according to a study in the Lancet.

And as it turns out, carbon dioxide is pretty important. We all know that humans breathe out carbon dioxide, and a study published in Nature Communications found that a mosquito could sense carbon dioxide up to 100 feet away. But it’s not all about scent. Jeff Riffell, a University of Washington neurobiologist, said that the gas triggers the critter’s visual input.

“The odor is just telling them that something is out there, but their vision is telling them where it could be located,” he said in an interview with Scientific American.

Dermatologist tips for mosquito bites

Dr. Toral helpfully recommended dermatologist tips for mosquito bites.

Painful bites: “For painful bites such as a bee sting, take an over-the-counter painkiller, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen. Always follow the directions on the label and use the correct dose.”

Itchy bites: “For bites that itch, apply an ice pack or an over-the-counter anti-itch cream, such as hydrocortisone. Another option is to take an over-the-counter oral antihistamine.”

Reduce swelling: “To reduce swelling, apply an ice pack to the bite.”

