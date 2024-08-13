‘Now we have to damage it out’: Retail workers shares PSA to shoppers who use the dressing rooms

Retail workers don’t have it easy—from customers doing the deed in dressing rooms, to leaving behind garbage, to ruining merchandise, store employees deal with a lot. Recently, Foxy Finn, who works in retail at a women’s clothing store, shared an important PSA for shoppers on TikTok.

The biggest offenders, Foxy Finn says, are shoppers who come in to try on clothes when they smell.

“You out here leaving your stench in the fitting room. You leaving it on clothes,” she says, adding that sometimes the smell even lingers.

“Somebody literally tried on this one dress, put it back. That night, I’m like, ‘Oh, little funky.’ I came in the next morning, ‘Oh, you still funky.’ Now we have to damage it out. Can’t even sell it because you’re so [expletive] musty.”

The retail worker’s next gripe is with customers who try on clothing in the dressing room with a full face of makeup.

“Why are you trying on clothes with a full face of makeup on?” she asks, visibly frustrated.

Foxy Finn also alleges that customers change their sanitary pads in the dressing room. Even more egregiously, they leave the used pads there.

She then asks why customers leave clothes they have tried on in the fitting room when there is a clear area for items that they want returned to the racks.

Finally, she asks, “If you know that the mall closes at 8pm, why are you coming in at 7:59pm telling me that you need a dress and then wanna try it on?”

Retail workers chime in on dressing room etiquette

Foxy Finn’s dressing room etiquette lesson was viewed over 500,000 times, with a number of viewers commiserating with the TikToker in the comments section.

“When they bring in 25+ items and the fitting room limit is less than 10,” wrote one user.

“Then look at me like i’m dumb when i say they can’t bring all of those items in the room,” Foxy Finn added in response.

“Or when they come out the fitting room THEY PUT THE CLOTHES ON THE COUNTER instead of hanging them like,” vented another.

“And don’t even bring up the obsession with people wanting to share a fitting room. like miss this room is smaller than a closet your friend can wait outside,” added someone else.

Many viewers shared the tactics they had successfully used with customers in the fitting area.

“I used to close that fitting room 30 minutes before because people would linger after the store was closed,” shared one person.

“I bring a bonnet when I know I’m going shopping. That way I can put it over my face and keep my makeup in tact while trying on clothes,” wrote a conscientious shopper.

The Daily Dot reached out to Foxy Finn via email for further comment.

