‘Yall got me messed up’: Amazon delivery driver has PSA for customers who leave delivery instructions

An Amazon driver bristled at delivery instructions that were too “sassy,” and he followed along with other drivers who had apparently disappointed that customer.

The TikTok video from creator A.Z. Almighty (@our_elite_finds) went up May 26. It garnered more than 245,600 views in its lifespan to date. The video is one of many from the creator documenting life as an Amazon delivery driver.

In it, the driver—on one of the rural routes he typically traffics—takes umbrage with the delivery instructions he’s encountered, and takes to TikTok to share it.

“If your delivery instruction is too sassy, not following them [expletive],” he begins. “Just delivered to a house, and delivery instruction said, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with y’all drivers, but I said, deliver to the back. Now, either y’all can’t read or you refuse to follow my instructions.’”

That led A.Z. to decide, “Guess what, [expletive]? Im doing the same [expletive]! The front yard!”

In a previous video covered by the Daily Dot, the Amazon driver complimented a customer for having a box outside the gate in front of the house. He said, “This is how you do it.” In another, he addressed why Amazon drivers can’t use mailboxes to deliver packages, despite customer requests to do so.

According to Statista, Amazon customer service is recovering in customer service ratings from lows achieved in 2020 and 2021 during the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its 2023 rating of 83 is significantly up from 2021’s nadir of 78, though lower than the 88 it last achieved in 2013.

Viewers take the customer’s side

Commenters provided a range of reactions to the instructions dismissal. Many customers sided with the customer.

“I … agree with her Amazon just be putting the packages anywhere..” one said.

“I put basic instructions and still don’t get my package! maybe the person is elderly.. doesn’t hurt to be kind and follow the notes,” another wrote.

“I admit the phrasing of the ‘instructions’ sucked, but the request was reasonable. And it sounds like you’re not the first driver that can’t follow instructions. Hence the sass,” a third said.

