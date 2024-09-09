Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Today’s top stories are about: a woman who got sick after eating a disgusting Big Mac , a document that supposedly reveals a break-up strategy for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, a mom who received a mysterious phone call and issued a warning to other parents, and a roundup of funny work memes to help you giggle away the pain.

After that, Mikael’s got a ‘One Dumb Conspiracy‘ column for you.

“Call your lawyer girl,” one viewer wrote in the comments .

The purported document includes messaging for after the fact.

Was it a scam or a cry for help ?

Funny work memes to lighten your mood

The customer is always wrong!

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Viral video claims Kamala Harris promised to shut down X—there’s just one problem

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his "One Dumb Conspiracy" column.

🥪 A savvy shopper using the Panera app was able to get what he termed “a light lunch for two or a pretty hefty lunch for one for $6.99.” He showed people just how to use the app to do the same.



🪑 This woman who has a cardiac condition that can cause fainting shared how she got even with her former workplace after they denied her accommodations, including having a chair.



🍔 In a viral video, one TikToker shared why she does not trust anyone to handle her food after she spoke with a Burger King worker.



🚘 Mechanics online are debating what is the most reliable car brand .



🏚️ A homeowner says she bought a house that passed inspection. She isn’t sure how after looking in the basement .



☕ In a viral video, a Dunkin’ worker issued a PSA to customers who come through the drive-thru .



👪 From the Daily Dot archive: Why some mommy vloggers are taking their kids out of the spotlight .

