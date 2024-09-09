A picture of a McDonald's meal with text that says 'I got insanely sick after eating McDonald's' next to a large McDonald's sign. The Daily Dot newsletter web_crawlr logo is in the toop right corner.

Kira Deshler 

Kira Deshler

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

Today’s top stories are about: a woman who got sick after eating a disgusting Big Mac, a document that supposedly reveals a break-up strategy for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, a mom who received a mysterious phone call and issued a warning to other parents, and a roundup of funny work memes to help you giggle away the pain.

After that, Mikael’s got a ‘One Dumb Conspiracy‘ column for you.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🍔 GROSS-OUT
‘Bro SUE’: Customer gets ‘insanely sick’ after eating McDonald’s. Then she finds something strange in her Big Mac

“Call your lawyer girl,” one viewer wrote in the comments

🎤🏈 CONSPIRACY 
Purported ‘break-up’ strategy doc for Travis Kelce revives claims Taylor Swift romance was a Democratic psyop

The purported document includes messaging for after the fact.

📱 INTERNET MYSTERY
‘This is the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced’: Mom issues warning to check your kids’ phones after shocking calls

Was it a scam or a cry for help

💼 MEME RELIEF
Funny work memes to lighten your mood

The customer is always wrong!

One Dumb Conspiracy, a web_crawlr column

By Mikael Thalen
Staff Reporter

Kamala Harris and Elon Musk with phone and X logo over black and blue

Viral video claims Kamala Harris promised to shut down X—there’s just one problem 

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered. 

DO YOU THINK THE VIRAL, GROSS MCDONALD’S VIDEO IS REAL?

