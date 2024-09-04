Purported ‘break-up’ strategy doc for Travis Kelce revives claims Taylor Swift romance was a Democratic psyop

A viral document purporting to detail Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s plan to announce a forthcoming break-up with Taylor Swift is causing a stir on social media—and reviving conspiracies that the pair’s relationship is not genuine.

But Full Scope PR—Kelce’s PR firm whose logo is listed on the document—says the circulating images are completely fake.

A spokesperson for Full Scope told the Daily Mail that the documents in question were “entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency,” and added that their legal team has been enlisted “to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.”

The document first appeared on Snapchat, with a caption joking about how the documents were left lying around.

“this is on emilys desk rn lol” the image text read.

The purported dossier included a planned break-up on Sept. 28 and messaging to be used in its aftermath that stressed “respect and privacy,” “professional focus,” and “personal growth.”

“Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful considerations,” one example of a public statement listed in the document reads. “They both value and respect each other’s personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time.”

The duo, however, appear to be going strong by all measures of media reports.

Kelce spoke fondly of his girlfriend and her willingness to learn more about football on Tuesday. He recently bought a racehorse inspired by Swift’s name. The tabloid Marca also reported Swift and Kelce have hatched a FaceTime-heavy strategy to stay together as their careers force them to be long-distance again.

But the fake PR document is causing some right-wingers to cast doubt on the pair’s relationship.

One frequent conspiracy poster dubbed the relationship a “psyop.”

“So Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce was just all just another fake Hollywood Scam Psyop then? Figures,” he wrote.

“Most Hollywood marriages are fake and exist solely to boost your image and fame,” concluded someone else, alleging Kelce benefitted from Swift by obtaining “multiple marketing contract offers, including one from Pfizer to promote their ‘poison’ vaccine.”

Kelce’s promotion of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is frequently cited by his right-wing critics, but it began before he started dating Swift.

“Dear Swifties, It was all a lie to manipulate you,” echoed another poster. “Pfizer Kelce promoted the jab while Swift promotes the DNC. It’s called a Psyop.”

Adding to the rumor mill is the fact that one of Kelce’s PR representatives at the firm, Jack Ketosyan, has publicly admitted in the past to arranging fake “showmances” to “sell the hype of” a forthcoming film or project or distract from a flop, per the Daily Mail.

“Like we have been saying, everything is FAKE,” another right-wing social media user stated.

Others referenced the perennial conspiracy that Swift is a Pentagon asset on a mission to covertly influence the 2024 presidential election in Democrats’ favor (Swift, for her part, has been vocal about encouraging fans to vote and has previously endorsed Democrats, including President Joe Biden in 2020. She has not weighed in on the 2024 election).

“Faking a relationship to get football fans to vote Democrat is insane,” quipped one person, ignoring the fact that, if real, breaking up before the election wouldn’t seem like a wise strategy.

And to some, Swift and Kelce dating beyond Sept. 28 will still not make them believe the documents were fake.

“Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will have to pretend to date a little bit longer to make the contract appear fake,” one person joked.

