‘I just forget sometimes … but I should be more mindful’: Dunkin’ worker issues PSA to customers who come through drive-thru

In a viral video, Dunkin’ worker and TikToker Tee (@tianasymone_) issued a PSA to customers who come through the drive-thru.

In the 51-second clip, Tee stresses to customers who are smokers to be more mindful.

“I had to come out here and tell y’all that if you cannot go through the drive-thru of a fast-food place or a coffee place without putting your cigarette out for three [expletive] seconds, you need to be institutionalized,” she argues.

She goes on to describe the act as “disgusting.” Stressing that customers should “just put it out. You can relight it in two seconds.”

She then provides smokers with some advice. “If you need a cigarette that bad, … can you just please wait to come get your coffee until you’re done with your cigarette?” she asks.

“It’s just a little inconsiderate to me. I think that’s my personal opinion,” she says.

She continues, “I don’t smoke cigarettes. I don’t wanna smell cigarette smoke. And you’re blowing it out of your driver-side window like, [expletive], I’m standing right here.”

Drive-thru workers resonate

Tee’s video has 55,000 views and over a hundred comments. Many fellow drive-thru workers shared similar frustrations about inconsiderate smokers.

“Omg, yes! I hate It and when they grab their coffee with the hand the cig I’m ready To fight,” one shared.

Another viewer commented, “I’m literally allergic to cigarette smoke. It used to be much worse as a kid but my eyes start burning and my throat starts itching and my skin gets itchy and I’m just like hey can we not smoke at the window.”

“Right. Like I don’t care about cigarettes, do what you want, but please don’t make me have to smell it when I’m just trying to work,” one viewer wrote.

“I used to work at Zaxbys and always so many young groups of boys and girls would come through the drive-thru smoking a blunt and blowing it all in my face,” one commented.

The viral clip sparked much discourse around smoking etiquette. According to Elite Cigar Lounge, “blowing your smoke in the direction of someone who doesn’t smoke is in extremely poor taste – in some cases can even trigger problems such as an asthma attack.”

Some smokers chimed in sharing similar perspectives.

“I smoke and I can’t stand that shit! It’s disrespectful af! When I worked in fast food if they were smokin’ I wouldn’t even open my window,” one shared.

“Cigarette smoker here! And yes it is disrespectful! I always try to be mindful of those around me,” another commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tee via TikTok and Dunkin’ via email.

