‘Bro SUE’: Customer gets ‘insanely sick’ after eating McDonald’s. Then she finds something strange in her Big Mac

A McDonald’s customer says she found something in her Big Mac that would make anyone want to puke. She took to TikTok to share what she found and put the fast food chain on blast in a viral video that has racked up 610,300 views and thousands of comments as of publication.

Her TikTok profile, FresaConCrema313 (@FresaConCrema313), only has clips of the McDonald’s meal and information about her discovery.

“I got insanely sick after eating McDonald’s,” the woman began in the clip.

She said she had a fever and diarrhea. The TikToker also claimed she discovered her burger was infested after going back to check it.

What did she find in the burger?

In the clip, the woman focused on what appeared to be a mostly eaten meal of a burger and fries.

“When I came back to the container not much later, I [found] these little worms all in my Big Mac,” she said.

She zoomed in on the burger and, indeed, there were tiny pests crawling all throughout the burger patty.

“I’m so disgusted,” she continued. “There was about 10 more when I first opened it up, but I’m not gonna flip it over.”

The woman shared both crying and throwing-up emojis along with the video.

She’s not alone

The TikToker is not the first McDonald’s customer to go viral after making a strange discovery. The Daily Dot previously reported on another McDonald’s customer who pulled a glove from out of her McFlurry.

Additionally, there have been several other instances of customers discovering unusual items in their fast food.

One unearthed a BAND-AID in a Taco Bell Gordita Crunch, and another found a glove inside a Pizza Pizza order.

Still, FresaConCrema313’s alleged finding is certainly even more stomach-turning.

In a follow-up video with over 4.5 million views, the woman flipped the burger over and maggots could be seen crawling all over it.

Viewers react

In the comments section, many advised the woman to seek legal advice. Some even jokingly said she may have struck gold by finding the maggots.

“Congratulations on your new mansion,” user okiok jokingly wrote.

“Call your lawyer, girl,” user brianna commented. “You’re gonna be so rich.”

“Bro SUE,” user em!ly agreed.

However, others were more skeptical about the woman’s claims.

“I’m not a big McDonalds fan but I find this hard to believe how could meat come from a freezer and then on to a heated grill and be full of maggots!” user Roger Wilson715 said.

The Daily Dot reached out to FresaConCrema313 via TikTok comment and direct message and to McDonald’s via email for comment.

