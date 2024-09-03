Funny work memes to lighten your mood

Funny work memes are never in short supply across social media. Most Americans with full-time jobs spend over one-third of their waking hours at work each week. And that’s not including the time it takes getting ready for work, commuting to and from work, thinking about work, decompressing from work… Basically, work is the thing that devours us whole and doesn’t spit us back out again until we’re too exhausted from the grind to do anything else.

Bleak? You bet!

If there’s one tiny silver lining to it all, perhaps it’s that everyone outside of the 1% is united in this grueling experience. Well, okay, sure, not “united” in the sense that we all realize the current way of life is bleeding the average person dry so the uber-wealthy can get even more wealthy. Or in the sense that there’s any sort of meaningful class solidarity to enact change. And we’re not united in deciding where to place the blame for all these woes.

But where we do have common ground is in the shared capacity to appreciate funny work memes about how soul-sucking 9-to-5s are in a world where everyone is overworked, compensation is often underwhelming and stagnant, and very little of what we do matters.

And being able to share in that is almost as good as an office pizza party celebrating the company’s record profits (bonus not included).

1.

2.

3.

Me in every meeting that could’ve been an email



pic.twitter.com/pcx54UUzrU — Invis🧜‍♀️ (@invis4yo) June 4, 2024

4.

5.

6.

7.

Our intern after he makes an honest mistake that we don’t really care about pic.twitter.com/Y6p690opSX — High Yield Harry (@HighyieldHarry) May 31, 2024 @NC_Renic/X

8.

Me at the end of a Zoom meeting where I said nothing for 55 minutes pic.twitter.com/Ft3wrIXsU5 — Maicol 📺 (@michaelcollado) May 30, 2024

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

4 years of remote meetings and i still enter calls like this pic.twitter.com/vEX8Y4r33l — YOLANDA PARODY (@yolanda_parody) July 3, 2024

25.

26.

27.

Caught myself caring about something at work they don’t pay me enough to. Whew that was a close one pic.twitter.com/9zpzuccIGV — Panic! At The TL (@Puff_Iya) July 10, 2024

28.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

another day as a big girl with a big girl job



pic.twitter.com/UqXr2uhQQ4 — Invis🧜‍♀️ (@invis4yo) June 4, 2024

