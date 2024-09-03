Funny work memes to lighten your mood

Cillian Murphy and Tom Holland in work meme

Funny work memes are never in short supply across social media. Most Americans with full-time jobs spend over one-third of their waking hours at work each week. And that’s not including the time it takes getting ready for work, commuting to and from work, thinking about work, decompressing from work… Basically, work is the thing that devours us whole and doesn’t spit us back out again until we’re too exhausted from the grind to do anything else.

Bleak? You bet!

If there’s one tiny silver lining to it all, perhaps it’s that everyone outside of the 1% is united in this grueling experience. Well, okay, sure, not “united” in the sense that we all realize the current way of life is bleeding the average person dry so the uber-wealthy can get even more wealthy. Or in the sense that there’s any sort of meaningful class solidarity to enact change. And we’re not united in deciding where to place the blame for all these woes.

But where we do have common ground is in the shared capacity to appreciate funny work memes about how soul-sucking 9-to-5s are in a world where everyone is overworked, compensation is often underwhelming and stagnant, and very little of what we do matters.

And being able to share in that is almost as good as an office pizza party celebrating the company’s record profits (bonus not included).

1.

A funny work meme about an 'intern who can't wait to get started.'
@OHWallStreet/X

2.

A funny work meme with a stick figure woman yelling at a stick figure surrounded by papers and a computer sobbing about 'nothing is real.'
@OHWallStreet/X

3.

4.

Funny work meme, text reads, ''hope this email finds you well' how the email found me :' with a photo of a very injured person in a hospital looking at their phone.
@TheneverlandG/X

5.

Funny work meme about how efficient workers get punished with more work.
@TheneverlandG/X

6.

Funny work meme about people who are overworked not having boundaries and take on too much work.
@NC_Renic/X

7.

@NC_Renic/X

8.

9.

Yes Chad meme about not wanting to work.
@NoContextHumans/X

10.

Funny work meme of a weary looking old man. Tweet reads, 'New guy at work is funnier than me.'
@NoContextHumans/X

11.

12.

Funny work meme about holding a computer mouse being unnatural versus a live mouse being natural.
@discordthreats/X

13.

Funny work meme showing a blocked-off work calendar about prepping for a call and recovering from the call.
@discordthreats/X

14.

Funny work meme saying, 'getting overstimulated at work.' Attached photo of Daniel Radcliffe looking wide eyed with a purposely-disturbed grin on his face. Text overlay reads, 'You recently said that you would burn the building down.'
@1980SH0RR0R/X

15.

Funny work meme using the boxing punch graphics saying, 'As per my last email.'
@1980SH0RR0R/X

16.

Funny work meme with Bart Simpson getting out of bed at 4am. Text reads, 'You ever wake up for work and be like..F*ck it, fire me.'
@nocontexthumans/X

17.

Screenshot of a video game figure on the toilet. Text overlay reads, '*my boss looking for me* / me in the restroom on twitter:'
@nocontexthumans/X

18.

Exhausted Spongebob meme with text overlay that reads, 'me coming home from my 5 hour shift at my very easy job.'
@rediphone456/X

19.

Photo of a woman smirking while sitting at her desk. Text reads, 'on the clock applying for jobs.'
@rediphone456/X

20.

Funny work meme showing a field of wild animals with a mountain in the background. Text overlay reads, 'they've never had to log into teams.'
@notlivibabyy/X

21.

Funny work meme from The Office of Young Michael Scott shaking Ed Truck's hand. Text reads, 'Manager telling us we are family. Me who has applied to 30 other families this week.'
@notlivibabyy/X

22.

Screenshot from High School Musical of Sharpay Evans pouting. Text reads, 'me because I don’t wanna work but I need the money (weary emoji)'
@invis4yo/X

23.

Funny work meme of an employee saying, 'I'm burnt out' and Management offering pizza and soda, balanced on Matt Smith's sword from House of the Dragon.
@invis4yo/X

24.

25.

Funny work meme of a man reading a 'how to make money' comic. The book says 'work.'
@IAmAaronWill/X

26.

Funny work meme that reads, 'how it feels going back to work after the weekend:' showing Spongebob and Patrick being let out of jail.
@IAmAaronWill/X

27.

28.

Photo of a split slide that comes together in the center. Text reads on one side, 'Being a slacker at work,' and on the other, 'Being the go-to-guy at work,' then at the bottom where the slides combine, 'No raises.'
@tunguz/X

29.

Funny work meme, text reads, 'gathered so much work experience that i no longer have room for the lies on my resume' with a photo of a baby in a suit with a puppy's face photoshopped over it.
@tunguz/X

30.

Funny work meme that says, ''Do you have a minute to hop on a video chat?' Me, in work from home goblin mode:' with a screenshot of Pepé the King Prawn Muppet.
@ChloeCondon/X

31.

Photo of a man smoking a joint and DJing. Text reads, ''work from home' people at 10am on a tuesday.'
@ChloeCondon/X

32.

Funny work meme that reads, ''Wyd after work?' Me already in bed:' with a screenshot of Squidward getting ready for bed wearing a bonnet and with a bottle of water on the table.
@ChloeCondon/X

33.

More job memes:

