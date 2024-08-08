‘Been doing this for weeks such a good promo’: Man shares how you can get lunch for 2 at Panera for $6.99

A savvy shopper using the Panera app was able to get what he termed “a light lunch for two or a pretty hefty lunch for one for $6.99.” He showed people just how to use the app to do the same.

The Panera hack comes from Coupon Daddy (@couponingdaddy) in a TikTok video released on Tuesday. It has drawn in more than 247,200 views so far.

He starts by asking, “Did you know you can get lunch for two at Panera for $6.99?” He then switches to a view of the Panera app to follow his step-by-step instructions.

The hack

First, you determine “pick-up” or “dine-in” and whether your order is for “now” or “later.” Then, he says, move over to the section labeled Value Duets. “Now, you can select any of these value duets. They are all priced at $6.99, and you’re either going to get a half salad or half sandwich and a side of soup,” he says.

From there, add the item to your cart, and then return to the menu. “At this time, you can choose any entree which interests you,” he suggests. “I’m going to pick a sandwich, and we’re going to go to set sandwich and don’t click ‘Add’; click ‘Customize.’”

Once you’re there, “You’re gonna hit the little X in the top left, which will take you to the sandwich itself, and then we will change our size to half.” After that, you can select a side you want, and then return to the cart to see both items selected.

This is where the promo code comes in: Enter “FREEHALFENTREE,” which should result in this. “You’re going to see it takes off the cost of the half entree, leaving you to pay for only the Value Duet, which is $6.99 plus tax,” he says.

From there, he suggests water as a drink if you want to keep the cost even further down, or “You can add a drink; I recommend joining the Sip Club if you would like to have a free soda with your meal.”

What is the Unlimited Sip Club?

According to Panera, the Unlimited Sip Club allows subscribers to “enjoy access to 20+ drinks. You can redeem your benefits once every two (2) hours during regular hours when the cafe is open (with unlimited free refills of the same beverage) at any participating U.S. Panera Bread bakery-cafe.”

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Panera is rated highly among U.S.-based fast-food and fast-casual chains. It ranks 5th out of 23 brands in that category, with an 80 score tying it with Arby’s, Culver’s, and Starbucks. Competitor Subway, meanwhile, is rated toward the bottom with a mere 74.

Panera customers, in the comments section, are confirming that this hack works.

“You can also use the free half entree as much as you want??” one exclaimed. “I’ve used it like 4 times in the past two weeks.”

Another reported, “Depending on location, mine was 8.99 for the value, but 8.99 for half fontega and half turkey and a small salad!!!!”

Others reported similar variances depending on where they lived.

Someone else noted, “Been doing this for weeks,” adding, “Such a good promo.”

But at least one person didn’t appreciate the video, noting, “Dude, I’ve been gatekeeping this because I don’t want it to go away.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Coupon Daddy via TikTok direct message and to Panera via email.

