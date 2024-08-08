For decades, Honda reigned number one as the most reliable car brand. The brand prides itself on its engineering and technical expertise. Over the years, Honda has slowly fallen out of favor, with Lexus taking its place.

Is it still the most reliable brand? A group of mechanics from Miller’s Auto Recycling (@millersautorecycling) believe Honda is still the most reliable car brand in a TikTok video with 3.1 million views.

Miller’s Auto Recycling is an auto recycling center, that recycles auto parts and rebuildable vehicles. In the video, a team member asked each team member which vehicle brand was the most reliable.

Mechanics weigh in on most reliable car question

“Honda by a longshot!” one mechanic responded. Almost unanimously, the mechanics asked chose Honda.

However, one team member deviated from the rest, responding with, “General Motors!” General Motors manufacturers Buick, Cadillac, GMC & Chevrolet.

Some viewers agreed with the team. One user said, “Honda is all my family will ever buy.”

“I own a Honda CRV 2.0I 2004 with 400k km, original distribution and it runs perfectly,” a second commented.

On the other hand, some Honda owners disagreed.

“As I’m towing my 6th Honda today for the infamous TCM failure. Hondas were good, until about 2014. Most reliable as in least I’ve towed in my career has been Mazda,” one user stated.

“My two Hondas messed up on me at 75k miles. One was a belt and the other was the whole transmission. No thanks,” a second remarked.

Other user questioned why none of the mechanics mentioned Toyota. “Really surprised no one said Toyota. I agree Hondas are amazing,” the viewer wrote. Toyota does indeed come up often in conversations about reliable vehicles.

How reliable is Honda?

Overall, Honda vehicles receive high scores in the resale value, cost of ownership, safety and fuel-efficiency ratings, and average repair costs. However, problems that Hondas are known to have fuel pump failure, excessive fuel and oil consumption, airbag issues, and premature failure of engine mounts.

In February, Honda recalled 750,000 2020-2022 models Honda Civic, Accord, CR-V, Fit, HR-V, Insight, Odyssey, Pilot, Passport, Ridgeline, as well as the Acura MDX, RDX, and TLX, vehicles for problems with their airbags. Nevertheless, with proper maintenance, these cars can last over 200,000 miles.

What about other reliable brands?

Indeed, General Motors cars have climbed up the ranks of reliability. “Across GM brands (Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC), 69 percent of models had average or better reliability. Cadillac improved the most, rising seven places from last year’s ranking. Chevrolet had its best showing in years; 83 percent of models had average or better scores in predicted reliability, up from 50 percent,” per Reliable Plant.

The Daily Dot reached out to Miller’s Auto Recycling via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

