Newsletter: ✈️ Simple request kicks woman off plane 

Our top stories today are about: A viral video of a woman explaining the wild reason she was kicked off a flight , folks online sharing how they ruined their lives , people’s reaction to the second attempt at a Fyre Festival , and an explainer of the “ Sad Duck Pointing At Himself ” meme.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

“Just a word to the wise,” she concluded. “Don’t say you’re sick.”

The answers were vast and varied, from a bank robber who revealed his secret to people injuring themselves permanently due to poor decision-making. There are also those stories from folks who knew people who were simply unlucky or in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Fyre Festival 2 looks to be a real thing after Billy McFarland announced new details in spite of the results of his last attempt.

Sad Duck Pointing At Himself Memes derived from a scene from Walt Disney’s 1939 animated short, The Ugly Duckling. The adorable moment later became a favorite meme for all the sad folks out there.

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Elon Musk’s robot baby Jesus

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

☕ A pair of Starbucks customers ordered drinks “for here.” Then they learned about a new policy change.

🦷 Veneers are becoming more popular as a seemingly easy and low-risk way to have perfectly straight, dazzlingly white teeth.

🧾 On the internet, CVS is famous for its comically long receipts, even when customers buy just one or two items.

🐶 It’s a moment that can send your heart straight to your throat. One that any pet owner dreads. If your dog runs away from you, an easy trick that requires no real effort besides being able to think on your feet can have them coming right back.

🍞 In a viral video, a Raising Cane’s customer asked to buy a loaf of Cane’s bread. Then the worker told her how much it costs.

👪 From the Daily Dot archive: Why some mommy vloggers are taking their kids out of the spotlight.

HAVE YOU EVER HAD A BAD EXPERIENCE WHILE FLYING?

