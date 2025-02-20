‘I will never fly Southwest again’: Southwest passenger says making this innocuous request can get you kicked off your flight

A Southwest Airlines passenger claimed she was kicked off of her flight after asking for Imodium A-D.

In a viral TikTok video, Christie Martin (@christienano) issued a PSA to warn others to keep their medical issues to themselves.

“A little word of advice,” the woman said in the video. “Do not ever get on to a Southwest Airline [flight] and make the mistake of telling them you had a little bout of diarrhea before the plane.”

She said doing so got her booted from her flight.

What happened?

According to Martin, she was escorted off her flight by EMTs after she requested the diarrhea medication.

In 2024, a Delta flight had to be diverted after a passenger’s “medical issues.” A Twitter account suggested the diversion was caused by a passenger’s serious bout of diarrhea.

It was the second time a Delta flight was rerouted because of a passenger’s diarrhea. The year prior, a flight that left Atlanta for Rome had to return because a passenger had bowel movements throughout the cabin.

However, Martin argued that she had made it clear that her issue had subsided and that she was fine to board her flight. She simply wanted some Immodium A-D “just in case.”

“I told them it was fine; it had passed before I got on the plane,” she said.

Nevertheless, Southwest took the issue very seriously.

“They sent the EMTs, so I had to get off of the plane,” she explained.

Ultimately, the medical workers gave her the clear to fly. However, she was forced to leave her 17-year-old daughter on that flight and take another.

“Just a word to the wise,” she concluded. “Don’t say you’re sick. Don’t say you have diarrhea.”

In a follow-up video, Martin responded to requests for the full story. She was able to confirm that she was booked on another flight with Southwest.

Many felt that the airline overreacted.

“This is insane! I have IBD/Crohns and I get this way almost every time I travel! Crazy they kicked you off for that,” user The_tiny_baker1 said.

Commenters believed flight attendants may actually unnecessarily escalate issues.

“I’ve learned don’t say a word to anyone about anything on planes, cruises, anything. People are different since 2020. Way different,” user sela_2x said.

“I am sorry you went thru that. I have learned to never make eye contact or interact with flight attendants in anyway. They tend to escalate situations instead helping,” user

Atalanta commented.

They also believed the passenger should be compensated for how she was treated.

“Call and get a refund on your ticket or at least a credit for a future ticket,” user MEL DLC said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Southwest Airlines via email and Christie Martin by Instagram direct message and comment.

