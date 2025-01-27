‘I literally broke one of them on a Hershey’s kiss’: Woman says don’t get veneers ‘unless you want to eat like this for the rest of your life’

On the internet, veneers are becoming more popular as a seemingly easy and low-risk way to have perfectly straight, dazzlingly white teeth.

Featured Video

As an office manager of a clinic that performs veneers recently summarized GQ, TikTok has exposed many people to others who have clear, impeccably aligned smiles. As a result, “young people increasingly see veneers as a path to achieving such a smile, even if it means having healthy tooth enamel stripped away to accommodate the veil of perfect porcelain that makes this illusion possible.”

However, these perfect teeth can come at a high cost, which doesn’t just include the price tag. Numerous internet users have shared their veneer horror stories, from people claiming that getting veneers has caused them to have jaw issues to another who shared her unsatisfactory results after getting the procedure done abroad.

Now, a user on TikTok who received veneers as a medical necessity says that those considering the procedure might want to think again.

Advertisement

Why did this woman’s veneers cause problems?

In a video with over 5.8 million views, TikTok user Hannie (@dipdodgediveduckanddodge) can be seen holding a fast food burger.

“Don’t get veneers unless you want to eat like this for the rest of your life,” she starts.

As the video continues, she explains that her top teeth are veneers that she received “because I needed them.” While she says that one is “supposed to be able to eat” softer foods with veneers, she is hesitant to do so.

Advertisement

“I literally broke one of them on a Hershey Kiss one time,” Hannie claims.

Consequently, she says she effectively uses her “fingers as my top teeth.” The video shows that this means that she presses the food into her teeth manually with her hands.

Is this normal?

Commenters were quick to question whether this was typical for veneers.

Advertisement

Experts commonly say that one can eat most foods with veneers, though hard, sticky, or chewy foods can put undue strain on veneers. This can increase the likelihood of one or more veneers needing to be replaced.

This appears to differ based on whether one has porcelain or composite veneers. The former are made of porcelain, as their name would suggest, while the latter are made of a composite resin.

While composite veneers have the advantage of being cheaper and quicker to produce, they also do not last as long and have a higher risk of chipping than their porcelain counterparts. As a result, one may find that they have to change their eating habits more with composite veneers than if they were to get porcelain veneers.

Advertisement

In the comments section, many users claimed that Hannie’s experience with veneers was not typical.

“I have one, I’ve never had that problem,” wrote a user. “Sounds like the dentist that did it for you, didn’t do it right.”

“I’ve had veneers for 7 years and you absolutely shouldnt have to do this for a sandwich!” exclaimed another. “I would go see another dentist and ask for them to be reset!”

Advertisement

“I’ve had top teeth veneers for almost 20 years and never had an issue once…I think you have a bad set/dentist,” echoed a third. “Never known anyone else with veneers that has to do that either.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Hannie via TikTok DM and comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.