‘Cool thing is you get a free roll at checkout’: Customer finds CVS-brand toilet paper. Then she takes a closer look

On the internet, CVS is famous for its comically long receipts, even when customers buy just one or two items.

This quirk has become such a meme that people have even dressed up as CVS receipts for Halloween.

According to KnowYourMeme, the phenomenon gained traction when a Facebook group called “One Million Strong Against Unnecessarily Long CVS Receipts” first brought attention to the issue.

From there, photos of people holding absurdly long receipts in one hand and a single product in the other began circulating online.

Now, one TikToker has taken the joke to the next level with a clever way to repurpose those iconic receipts.

CVS receipts, reimagined

TikTok user and filmmaker Deanna Director (@deannadirector), recently had viewers cracking up with a joke product she introduced in a video that’s garnered over 858,000 views.

In the video, Deanna walks up to a shelf stocked with what appears to be a completely new product: “CVS Receipt Toilet Paper.”

The packaging reads, “Coupons to Poop On” and proudly claims to be “100% Recycled Bath Tissue.” She pulls a pack from the shelf, revealing rolls printed to look like the infamously lengthy CVS receipts.

Deanna then heads to the self-checkout to “buy” the product, but keen-eyed viewers noticed the screen displayed “7Gen,” a known brand of toiletries, instead of her DIY creation. It’s clear the whole scene is a carefully staged joke.

“Long live the long CVS receipt,” she captions the video, clearly as a nod to the internet’s long-running joke about the chain’s seemingly endless receipts filled with coupons, promotions, and offers.

Why CVS receipts are so long

CVS’s famously long receipts are primarily due to their ExtraCare loyalty program, as CNN reports. When members check out, the receipts include personalized coupons, rewards, and product suggestions tailored to their shopping habits. CVS allegedly uses this strategy to increase customer engagement and encourage repeat visits.

Viewers wished the product was real

In the comments, users appreciated Director’s sense of humor and wished the product was real.

“Omg as a Couponer i need this it jst makes sence,” exclaimed one user.

Even the official TikTok account for the pharmacy chain found the video funny, commenting “Everybody is so creative!”

“It’s $5.29??” asked a third, to which Director cleverly responded, “With the right coupon it could be free!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Director and CVS via email for comment.

