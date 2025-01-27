‘I hate it’: Starbucks customers order drinks ‘for here.’ Then they learn about a new policy change

Most customers know what to expect when ordering at Starbucks. The machine will print out a sticker with your name and order on it, and a worker will stick it to a plastic cup. But now, Starbucks workers might ask you an additional question when you order: for here or to go?

To prove it, TikToker Maddison (@_bumb.dlonde_) came with receipts.

While dining at Starbucks with her friend Kailey Ethington, Maddison films a clip of their drinks in glass cups rather than the traditional plastic cups. Their stickers read, “for here,” which indicates that they’re dining in. In the video’s caption, Maddison said, “I thought people were lying” about the glass cups.

So, are glass cups in use at Starbucks?

The glass cups are coming into play alongside Starbucks reversing its open-door policy, which requires all customers to make a purchase before using the bathroom or sitting in the establishment.

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol, who joined the company last year, said he hopes to turn the coffee chain around by making its stores “inviting places to linger,” per CBS News. The re-introduction of for-here cups and free refills is a step towards this goal.

The coffee chain first introduced for-here cups in 1985, per Trellis, but stopped using the cups amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The cups slowly trickled back into use, with one customer expressing shock at the ceramic glasses on TikTok in 2023. By using the for-here cups, customers are eligible for free refills without being a Starbucks Rewards member.

How to get free refills at Starbucks

To get a free refill at Starbucks, customers need to ask for their drink “for here.” The cafe will then serve their drinks in a ceramic mug or glass. You can even opt to bring your personal cup from home, as well.

This new policy is another step towards Starbucks’ sustainability goals. The company recently announced its goal to make 100% of its cups compostable, recyclable, or reusable by 2030. Its “for-here” cups offer a refill incentive for customers to participate in this initiative.

Viewers weigh in

The viewers in the comments section had different perspectives of Maddison’s video. One user wrote, ”Very cool if you’re going to just drink anyway, and better for environment.”

Another user wrote, ”Wait why it look better?”

A third user wrote a similar message saying, ”I think that is so cute if you are going to sit in.”

Now, that’s not to say everyone is on the same page. Some customers prefer plastic cups, and several workers have issued complaints.

One user had a different opinion, writing, ”Ngl I couldn’t do this I like my Starbucks plastic cup better.”

Another user wrote, ”As a Starbucks worker, I hate it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Starbucks via email and Maddison via TikTok DM for comment.



