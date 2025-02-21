Advertisement
Memes

Young, dumb, and full of glum: The ‘Sad Duck Pointing At Himself’ meme, explained

Who, me?

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
Sad duck pointing to himself(l), and crying(r) with text 'this is who you're sending to work tomorrow'(top)

Sad Duck Pointing At Himself Memes derived from a scene from Walt Disney’s 1939 animated short, The Ugly Duckling. In the scene, the ugly duckling points at himself and then sheds a tear. The adorable moment later became a favorite meme for all the sad folks out there.

Featured Video

Meme basics:

  • Meme Creator: Vica me biondina/Facebook
  • Meme Type: Exploitable, Reaction
  • First Appearance: April 2013
  • Origin Source: Facebook
  • Peak Popularity: January 2025
sad duckling pointing google trends
Google Trends
Advertisement

Where is the Sad Duck Pointing At Himself Meme from?

The Sad Duck Pointing At Himself Meme is from a 1939 Walt Disney animated short called The Ugly Duckling. @loforndelvidre uploaded the short to YouTube in March 2008. Since it was uploaded, the 8-minute creation has been viewed over 76 million times.

ugly duckling
@loforndelvidre/YouTube

The scene comes about halfway through the short, after the duck is rejected by its parents and siblings.

Advertisement
sad duckling pointing at himself
@loforndelvidre/YouTube
sad duck pointing at himself gif
@loforndelvidre/YouTube

Meme spread

The earliest use of the sad duck in a meme came in April 2013, when it was combined with a meme of Chris Pine pointing. The “who me?” “Yes you,” format enjoyed some spread on Facebook during that time.

Advertisement
chris pine pointing
@Vica me biondina/Facebook

As the meme enjoyed some circulation on Facebook during this time, other versions started to emerge. And with these new versions, the Sad Duck Pointing At Himself began to spread even further.

'my reaction when teacher asks me to ansewr the question'
@Vica me biondina/Facebook

Another variation of the meme showed up in mid-2014, showing a more realistic, painted depiction of the same duck.

Advertisement
sad duckling painting
[deleted]/IMGFLIP

The second version of this meme largely died out in early 2015. Both versions of the meme have periodically popped back up, enjoying another resurgence in 2023.

portuguese sad duck pointing at himself memes
[deleted]/IMGFLIP

Not only is the meme used to depict sad moments of rejection, but it’s also used to say “Who, me?” to a particular statement or instance.

Advertisement

Meme examples

soccer player duck
@carlyonyouspurs/X
'remembered i have to actually participate in life if i want to change it' sad duck pointing at himself
@carlyonyouspurs/X
sad duck meme with caption 'ya no hay terrenos baratos'
@carlyonyouspurs/X
Advertisement
'finding out you've been signed up for god's strongest soldier package... again'
@anonymous/IMGLFIP
yell at me sad duck pointing meme
@anonymous/IMGLFIP
ugly duckling crying gif
@anonymous/IMGLFIP
This is who you’re sending to work tomorrow
@minareadss/X
Advertisement
'when you thought you were meeting up for a date and she introduces you to her man' sad duckling meme
@minareadss/X
In Body Image
@minareadss/X
every family has that one person who had so much potential but then became mentally il land can't do anything anymore
@illogicalghost/Tumblr
calvin harris blame it on the night sad duck pointing at himself meme
@illogicalghost/Tumblr
Advertisement
'seeing my name in the body of an email with lots of recipients' sad duck pointing at himself memes
@paytmitch/X
are you free to hop on a quick call sad duck pointing at himself meme
@paytmitch/X

More sad memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

Animal Memes Memes Walt Disney
First published:

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

Angela Andaloro
 
The Daily Dot