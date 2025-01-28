‘The manager laughed at us’: Raising Cane’s customer asks to buy loaf of Cane’s bread. Then the worker tells her how much it costs

While there are plenty of advantages to cooking at home, there are some things that one just can’t recreate in their kitchen.

There are plenty of tutorials across the internet regarding how one can make their own versions of popular fast food items at home. But some unique items remain out of reach.

Still, customers have done everything they can to try to have them anyway. One TikTok user claimed she bought a 20-lb box of Andes mints from Olive Garden. Another customer revealed that she was able to buy a drink cup-sized container of Cane’s Sauce from Raising Cane’s.

Speaking of Raising Cane’s, many customers have raved about the chain’s bread. Now, one customer says she figured out a hack to bring a whole lot of it home.

How did this customer buy a loaf of Cane’s bread?

In a video with over 808,000 views, TikTok user Karly (@karlyyyy_4) states, “This is your sign to go to Cane’s and buy a whole loaf of Cane’s bread.”

She then shows a loaf of bread in a plastic bag.

According to the caption and comments written by Karly, she originally pitched the idea to an employee as a joke.

“We said it as a joke and the girl actually said sure,” she wrote in the caption. In a comment, she added, “The manager laughed at us and said $20…but a win is a win.”

Does this really work?

Other commenters, some who worked at Cane’s, were quick to question whether one would actually be able to buy such a loaf at Cane’s. In another comment, Karly herself admitted that it could have been a “one time thing.”

“I asked last year and they told me they don’t have loafs,” wrote a user.

“Guys pls i work at canes and most stores prob won’t do this,” added another. “JUST AN FYI.”

However, if one is searching for the same bread used by Raising Cane’s, a few commenters said that they don’t even need to head to the chain.

“From an employee, It’s Klostermans BBQ Sesame seed bread! You can buy on Amazon or from their website,” said a commenter.

As previously noted by the Daily Dot, this appears to be the same or a very similar bread, though Raising Cane’s covers theirs in a garlic spread.

The Daily Dot reached out to Raising Cane’s via email and Karly via TikTok comment and Instagram DM.



