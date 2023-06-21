‘I’ll give it a couple days before they mess it up’: Customer shares what a brand-new Walgreens-turned-Dollar Tree looks like

Dollar Tree is known on TikTok for being a little unusual. While shoppers are often happy to score deals at the store, employees report strange issues with customers alongside issues like understaffing.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after showing a newly-opened Dollar Tree location. In a video with over 100,000 views, user Lorrie Beth Frazier (@lorriebeth_frazier) shows a new Dollar Tree location that she claims opened in a former Walgreens.

This store is located in San Antonio, Texas.

Immediately, Frazier was taken aback by the size of the store and the amount of items it offers.

“This used to be a Walgreens, so it’s huge,” she explains. “The inventory is definitely not what you see at all the Dollar Trees.”

In her video, Frazier showcases a wide variety of items, ranging from arts and crafts to home goods to decorations. A majority of items are priced at the chain’s standard $1.25.

It appears that several Dollar Tree stores are opening in former Walgreens locations. In March of last year, a blog called Houston Historic Retail documented a location’s transition from Walgreens to Dollar Tree. Then, in May, a Connecticut-based paper called the Hartford Courant detailed that a Dollar Tree would be opening in a former Walgreens in the town of Unionville.

In the comments section under Frazier’s video, viewers shared their surprise at the state of the store.

“Everything is bigger in Texas lol,” joked a user.

“It’s so clean,” observed another.

“I would be in here for a couple hrs trying to look at everything,” offered a third.

Others simply sang the praises of Dollar Tree.

“I buy all my makeup from dollar tree and lowkey some of it is as good as Sephora!” exclaimed a commenter. “I wanna go there!”

However, some were worried for the store’s future—as Dollar Tree locations have long been trashed by customers.

“I’ll give it a couple days before they mess it up,” stated a user.

“just a matter of time before it gets trashed out… this side of town can’t keep anything nice and neat,” echoed a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dollar Tree via email and Frazier via TikTok comment.