‘Literally I work there now and cry all the time’: Dollar Tree worker shows the things she has to clean as only member of her department

A Dollar Tree worker shared photo vignettes from her phone in a TikTok slide show, describing them as “parts of working as the only recovery person at Dollar Tree for a year that altered my brain.”

The slide show comes courtesy of Northern California-based creator @bigwormin, getting more than 764,000 views in just a day on the platform. In it, she details some troubling sights that she claims is from her time working at a Dollar Tree.

In it, she shows images of “food hidden anywhere and everywhere,” “the weirdest books ever,” “the bag wall falling apart multiple times a week because stockers are really bad at stocking,” black mop water as the result of 10 minutes of mopping, and a horrifying spill that “took FIVE days to get ‘cleaned'”—with the remnants of the cleaning job showing that maybe more cleaning would be in order.

There’s also a Part 2, highlighted by documentation of “when the bathroom flooded and they used cat litter to soak it up,” a picture of a machine described as “this stupid money counting thing that was really bad at counting money,” and “day 2 of finding drugs three days in a row.”

She then declared, in one of several follow-up videos, “Working at Dollar Tree is a guaranteed OSHA violation.”

In another video, she noted, “I cried at work … a lot,” adding, “you know, if I started crying, no one would acknowledge me, but they’d start helping me.”

Commenters by and large indicated they wouldn’t be seeking future employment at Dollar Tree—and it also attracted past and present workers at the discount retail giant.

“Literally I work there now and I cry all the time,” said someone in response to the crying video.

“Solidarity,” Bigwormin said in, well, solidarity.

“I worked there for a year,” one confessed. “I can think of multiple instances of people ‘not making it’ to the bathroom. One was on the wall outside the bathroom.”

“Someone peed [on] our floor a couple weeks ago and it was on camera,” another shared. “She fr just looked around & stood there & peed through her pants in a random aisle.”

Someone specifically addressed the bag wall issue, remarking, “As someone who worked cashier and was made to help stock esp bags, blame management. They literally told me, “Fit as many as you can” despite it being too heavy. I pointed it out many times that it wouldn’t hold the weight, and frequently the prongs’ backings broke off bc of how heavy bags got.”

Another grimly assessed the situation by saying, “Girl, if I worked in these conditions, I’d kill myself on the clock and make everyone watch.”

Another said, simply, “You deserve an award.”

At least one commenter was looking out for the creator, advising “Run while you still can.”

“I got fired four months ago lol,” the creator responded.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and Dollar Tree via email to a public relations representative.