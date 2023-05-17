Due to some of the worst grocery inflation spikes the US has experienced in the past 40 years, many Americans have been heading to budget retailers in order to get the most bang for their buck.

TikToker Thomas Woodruff (@thomas.woodruff) was recently excited to find that his local Dollar Tree carries Beyond Meat, a popular plant-based meat substitute.

Woodruff writes in the text overlay of his video, “When the Dollar Tree gets Beyond Meat.” The clip shows a number of Beyond Meat products on the shelves of a Dollar Tree.

The video has garnered over 55,000 views since it was posted to TikTok two days ago. There were a number of viewers who were excited about the new addition to the discount retailer’s product line-up.

“NO WAY!!!!! SEND ME A PACKAGE NOOOOOW,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “Getting beyond meat from the dollar tree is WILD.”

Numerous TikTokers have shared hacks for customers looking to save while shopping at stores Dollar Tree and Dollar General. Many viewers on Thomas’ video noted that the Beyond Meat products are much cheaper at Dollar Tree than other stores.

One person wrote, “omg those are like $10 at Walmart.” Walmart’s online store confirms that two Beyond Meat burger patties cost $3.98, which comes out to about $7.96 per lb.

One commenter wondered how Dollar Tree could afford to sell Beyond Meat for such a low price. “Sometimes Dollar Tree will get overflow items from the other Grocery stores in town.. But my Dollar Tree just got these so now im curious…” they wondered.

According to Fun Cheap or Free, many budget retailers like Dollar Tree purchase overstock items from other chains at a heavy discount. This enables them to pass on the savings to their customers through low prices.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the Dollar Tree and Beyond Meat via email and to Thomas via Instagram DM for further comment.