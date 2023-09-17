‘Not even saying good morning or anything’: McDonald’s worker complains about drive-thru customers who give their ‘code’ as soon as they pull up

Users on TikTok can’t stop raving about the McDonald’s app. Content creators on the platform have documented getting free food using the app or simply accumulating incredible amounts of points. The app has become so ingrained in some users’ lives that one even compared the experience of using it to social media.

These TikTokers aren’t alone. The McDonald’s app was the most downloaded food app in the world in 2022, with over 127 million people adding it to their phones over the course of the year, per CNET.

While it may be a joy for customers, for McDonald’s workers, the app’s prevalence can be a bit of an annoyance. At least, that’s how it seems in a recent video from TikTok user Jasper (@minutemaidbros2). In a video with over 1.1 million views as of Sunday, the TikToker shows himself with his head in his hands.

“Hi [Welcome] to McDonald’s how may I help you?” he asks a fictional customer in the text overlaying the video. In response, the customer says, “I GOT A CODE.”

For context, Jasper is referring to a code that users with the McDonald’s app can enter or scan that allows them to accumulate points for their in-store purchases. These codes can also be used to redeem deals that are solely available on the app.

In the comments section, many users were confused by the TikToker’s frustration with the customer’s response.

“Yeah I don’t understand your perspective here friend, I thought the code would be easier!” exclaimed a commenter.

“The drive thru workers have a sign in front of them that tells them what to say, and asking for the code is on there…” added another.

“They ask if we’re using the Mobile App before asking us for our order at my McD’s,” stated a third. “honestly convenient and ez.”

However, some empathized with the TikToker, and speculated that the context was in fact about not returning the greeting and going straight to the order was rude.

“God my grandma and bf do this i get so embarrassed,” shared a user. “Like say hi back at least.”

“…turns out humans like to be treated like humans, even if they make minimum wage!” offered a second.

This isn’t the first time McDonald’s employees have called out drive-thru customers about their ordering habits. The Daily Dot has reported on various different workers blasting customers who begin ordering as soon as they get to the window, yell ‘hello’ before the worker is ready, and customers who take too long to order.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jasper via TikTok direct message.