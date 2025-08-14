Realtor’s emotional, viral take on why nobody can afford houses anymore has people “in tears”

One TikTok realtor caught attention with a rant on the horror of watching it get harder for young people to buy homes every year. Zachary Loft, who has been on TikTok discussing his business since 2019, feels like he’s been watching the American Dream die before his very eyes.

This is, of course, hitting with the majority of the young audience on this platform.

A realtor loses his passion for selling homes

Loft (@zacharyloft) posted this video to his account on July 23, 2025. It’s far from his first post to get political, but he started out just wanting to sell homes. His realty and coaching efforts helped him make $400,000 one year, which taught him what it’s like not to have to worry about money.

Unlike some who make it, Loft turned to worrying about others. Over the past six years and beyond, he says he’s had a “VIP front row seat to watching the American Dream get sifted away from the working class.”

Loft had found fulfillment in helping young people gain an investment asset that would very likely help them for the rest of their lives. Increasingly, that joy has turned to despair. To cope, he dove into U.S. history and discovered exactly what got us to this point.

“What I continued to find was the undoing of what was put in place to make sure where we’re at wouldn’t happen,” he said.

“And I gotta say, I didn’t want to sell homes anymore.”

How did we get here? From postwar opportunity to billionaire greed

Post WWII, the U.S. passed laws to help first-time home buyers get a leg up into the middle class. These and other factors kept mortgage rates low enough that millions of people could afford a family house on a single income.

Then along came Ronald Reagan and his tax cuts, the rise of private equity, and the increasing frequency of market crashes that the wealthy could exploit.

“It’s clear and evident that the billionaires and trillionaires on this planet are bored because they have everything that they need, yet the ego continues to devour at them and because of pride, because of ego, because of a lust for power,” explained Loft.

“Not only are they trying to financially line their pockets more and more, but they’re doing it to the tune of draining out the bottom of our economy, draining out the working class income, draining out the upper middle class asset opportunity.”

“You need to run for something”

Loft’s video attracted the capitalism critics in droves, along with the young generations in despair over their home-buying prospects. Some TikTokers were such fans of his 10-minute rant that they’d like him to transition to politics.

“Zach, you need to run for office, buddy. Please, we need more people like you,” said @samboydrealestate.

“Dude, you need to run for something,” @user412456258 urged. “Maybe start as a house rep. You kept sounding crazy, but the way you constructed the argument and then reanalyzed what sounded crazy means you’re just passionate and informed. That’s dangerous, man. I’d vote for you in a heartbeat.”

Whether ready to vote or not, many viewers found themselves moved by Loft’s passion for those who have less.

“Dude, you have me in tears here, @djstephenjusko admitted. “Your soul level conviction, altruism, and empathy touched me. You really, truly care. You are an incredible person. Please keep this up.”

“LFG, this had me gassed up,” wrote @walkingdisaster. “’Why am I labeled a communist for wanting to give people a chance’—big vibes, in that case, call me a communist.”

